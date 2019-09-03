Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players trying to make NFL rosters are doing with final roster cuts made: CB Johnathan Alston (Played at NC State from 2013-17), Free agent: Was signed by the Lions just after camp started but did not survive the final cuts. C Garrett Bradbury (2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The highest-drafted center in Vikings’ history is expected to start from day one for Minnesota ... Bradbury was the subject of a lengthy feature in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 8 of 10 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown for a passer rating of 141.7 and also rushed for an 11-yard gain in a 21-18 loss to Cleveland Aug. 18, during his only preseason action ... Brissett will be the Colts' starter to open the season ... Indianapolis signed former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer this week to be his backup. DB Juston Burris (2012-15), free agent: After originally surviving the cuts to the 53-men rosters, Burris was waived this week to make room for late additions to the Cleveland Browns roster OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft finished his rookie season with 59 tackles (43 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended in 16 games, all starts, and in the process broke Von Miller’s previous team record for sacks by a rookie (11.5) ... His star fellow pass rusher for the Broncos, Von Miller, sees big things ahead for Chubb in 2019. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals traded up towards the top of the fourth round to pick him, hoping he would secure the backup QB position to veteran starter Andy Dalton, and he indeed won that responsibility after a string of good preseason performances … Connected on 47 of 64 passes for 414 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in three preseason contests. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: After an up-and-down preseason during which Glennon completed 41 of 61 passes for 491 yards and two touchdowns but also two picks, Glennon made the Raiders' roster and will serve as starter Derek Carr's backup ... Glennon had been competing with Nathan Peterman for the No. 2 job, but Peterman was placed on injured reserve Monday ... Oakland signed former starter DeShone Kizer, who had been released by the Green Bay Packers, to replace Peterman's spot on the roster. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: The rookie sixth-round choice finished the preseason with modest numbers of five receptions for 52 yards in four preseason games but did enough to warrant a spot on the final Redskins roster ... Former Washington first rounder Josh Doctson was among those cuts to make room for Harmon.

The emergency of Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon were factors in the team’s decision to move on from Josh Doctson. Trey Quinn’s development, as well as, Robert Davis coming on strong all impacted the group decision to let Doctson go, Gruden explained #HTTR — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) September 2, 2019

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: After ending last season making only six of his final 11 field goal attempts while battling an injury and missing twice in the preseason's first two games, he made his final two attempts including a 54-yarder against the Minnesota Vikings in the final tune-up … Hauschka signed a two-year extension worth $8 million before the preseason ended ... You can read more about Hauscka's journey to the NFL here.

Bills’ K Stephen Hauschka told ESPN's @Marcel_LJ that he is willing to help Carli Lloyd become an NFL kicker: “If it's something she really wants to do, not only will I help her out, but I hope she goes for it. I do think it's possible to kick well in this league as a female.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2019

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The former third-round pick finished last year with 48 tackles (32 solo), 5.5 sacks (a franchise record for a rookie) and two passes defended in 16 games, 12 of which he started ... He has been penciled in to return to his starting role this fall.

From the Sports Illustrated NFL preview:



"B.J. Hill and Dalvin Tomlinson, already one of the league's best young defensive linemen tandems ..."



The #Giants acquired the No. 69 pick in the 2018 draft via the Jason Pierre-Paul trade with the #Bucs. That pick became B.J. Hill. — Thomas Bassinger (@tometrics) September 2, 2019

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: During his rookie season in 2018, carried 85 times for 314 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns, while hauling in 63 receptions for 425 yards (6.7 yards per catch) and two scores in 16 games (four starts) ... According to StampedeBlue.com: “Of the 120 running backs selected in the fourth round or beyond since 2010 (along with 24 notable undrafted free agents), only seven have finished their rookie seasons with at least 148 touches, 739 yards and 5.0 yards per touch” ... Earned the Colts' primary backup running back role in the preseason. CB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), free agent: Johnson was among the final cuts by the San Francisco 49ers. S Josh Jones (2014-16), free agent: After a challenging offseason with the Green Bay Packers, the former second round draft choice was released ... Reports indicate that Jones visited with the Buffalo Bills Monday. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones might be in line to become a full-time starter for the Chargers ... After a positive rookie season, the former third-round choice impressed the Chargers by checking into preseason camp in better shape, including 20 pounds lighter from his rookie-year reporting weight ... Center Mike Pouncey called him the “most improved player from year one to year two” on the roster. OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent signed with the New York Jets and was waived ... The Broncos claimed him but Jones did not make its final 53-man roster ... Denver did sign Jones to its 10-player practice squad. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Entering his 10th season in the NFL and has started multiple games in each of the previous nine campaigns ... Back for his second stint with the Bears (started eight games for Chicago in 2016) and was one of eight offensive linemen to make their final roster ... Will serve as the Bears' top reserve along the interior. WR Stephen Louis (2014-18), free agent: The undrafted free agent caught three passes for 24 yards in the preseason opener against Green Bay, but the long shot to make the roster was cut two weeks ago. QB Jalan McClendon (2015-17/Finished at Baylor), free agent: Signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent for preseason camp and completed 4 of 10 passes for 16 yards with an interception in four preseasons games ... Did not make its 53-man roster. DL T.Y. McGill (2011-14), free agent: Was one of the final roster cuts by the Chargers despite earning good reviews throughout the preseason. TE Pharoah McKever (2014-16/Finished at FIU), free agent: Spent last year on practice squads with the Browns and Jaguars after being an undrafted free agent ... Was picked up off waivers in the summer by the Packers, but the long shot did not make its final roster. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Unsurprisingly Meyers, who was one of the biggest stories of the Patriots training camp, made the roster as an undrafted free agent ... Meyers caught 20 passes for 253 yards and two scores in four preseason games ...

Undrafted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers smiles as he draws a large media crowd after making the initial 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/ePXPMegwX3 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 1, 2019

It seems unlikely Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry would have contributed early this season anyway after missing about half of the summer. Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and possibly Demaryius Thomas will battle for No. 3 snaps behind Edelman and Gordon. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 2, 2019

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The third-round choice of the Bengals has excited the defensive coaches and made the roster ... Although he could eventually contend for a starting job, he is expected to begin the year as a reserve. OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The former fourth-round pick missed most of last season while on injured reserve, but he is in the mix to potentially start at right guard this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Has started every game for the franchise since the beginning of the 2006 season, and has completed 4,518 of his 7,000 pass attempts (64.5 percentage rate) for 54,656 yards with 374 touchdowns … Is coming off a season in which he matched his career-best passer rating (105.5) … Has the eighth-most passing yards in league history and sixth-most scoring tosses … Is in the final year of his contract with the Chargers and will play it out before addressing it following the season.

.@AdamSchein's Top 5 NFL MVP Candidates:



1. Patrick Mahomes [Chiefs]

2. Baker Mayfield [Browns]

3. Aaron Rodgers [Packers]

4. Carson Wentz [Eagles]

5. Philip Rivers [Chargers]



Agree? Disagree? pic.twitter.com/MCgKkivkws — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 28, 2019

Half the Raiders team didn’t show up to their road game. Then there’s Philip Rivers. 9:55 to go in the 2nd quarter of pre season game #4, heading into his 16th season. pic.twitter.com/lKlGes2xYx — Judson Richards (@Judson1360) August 30, 2019

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Finished his rookie season with 56 carries for 256 yards (4.6 yards per carry), and 26 receptions for 199 yards (7.7 yards a catch) and two touchdowns in 14 games played … He is set to see a larger role for the Steelers this year. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick was on the injured reserve for the 49ers all last season ... He went back on injured reserve with knee tendinitis but is eligible to return midseason. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Has started every game he has played the last five years, missing the 2016 campaign with an injury ... Projects to continue that streak with the Cardinals, with whom he signed in the offseason. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: The stalwart and standout for the defending champs at left guard is in talks about a contract extension with his rookie deal set to expire ... Teams have reportedly inquired about him, but have been told by the Patriots that he is a “core piece” for New England and thus not available.

Joe Thuney has got to be thrilled to see this. https://t.co/UxeuvXW3oN — Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) September 1, 2019

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Competing for a starting job for the Packers and has impressed star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in training camp ... Caught 38 passes for 581 yards and two scores during his rookie campaign.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The biggest news from his offseason was signing a contract extension, a four-year, $140-million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

2012 QB Draft Class-

1st- Andrew Luck -Retired

2nd- RGIII-Backup for Ravens

8th- Ryan Tannehill-Backup for Titans

22nd- Brandon Weeden-FA

57th- Brock Osweiler-FA

75th- Russell Wilson-Starter for Seahawks

88th- Nick Foles-Starter for Jags

102nd- Kirk Cousins- Starter for Vikings — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) August 25, 2019