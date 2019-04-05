NC State is welcoming a familiar name to the program. Nebraska sophomore guard Thomas Allen, a former standout at Garner (N.C.) High, announced Friday night that he was transferring to NC State.

After talking with my family, I’ve decided to transfer to NC State to finish out my education and basketball career. Want to thank @CoachKeattsNCSU for the opportunity. Let’s Go! #WPN pic.twitter.com/Y86AhdtsbO

Allen averaged 8.7 points per game as a sophomore for the Cornhuskers while playing in 29 games, making 25 starts. The 6-foot-1, 184-pounder also averaged 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest and shot 36.4 percent (36 of 99) on three-pointers.

As a freshman, Allen averaged 3.2 points in 32 games, playing 9.9 minutes per game. In his two seasons combined, Allen was an impressive 83.7 percent shooter at the line (41 of 49).

Allen chose to transfer from Nebraska after its head coach Tim Miles was let go following the Huskers’ 19-17 record this year, which included a berth into the NIT where it lost in the second round.

For a while coming out of high school, Allen seemed destined to play for the Wolfpack. He was the last signee that Mark Gottfried inked before Gottfried was let go by NC State. Allen committed to NC State on Oct. 2, 2016.

He originally chose NC State over offers from Nebraska, St. Louis, Illinois, Ohio State, VCU, Xavier, Texas A&M and Cincinnati, among others. When Kevin Keatts was hired, Allen asked for and received his release from his letter of intent.

Rated the No. 103 player in the 2017 class, Allen finished his career at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H.

As a senior at Brewster, Allen scored a school record 50 points in one game and helped his team go 33-0, pouting in 19 points in the title game of the National Prep School championship. In his last season at Garner High, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game, and as a sophomore he helped the Trojans to a 4A state title.