NC State sophomore center Omer Yurtseven was one of the breakout stars in the ACC this season, but he’s played his last game for the Wolfpack.

NC State announced Wednesday that the 7-0, 245-pounder from Istanbul, Turkey, will be entering the NBA Draft for the second year in a row, but also had a twist in his announcement. Yurtseven could also pursue the opportunity to transfer if he does return to college.

“Omer and I had an opportunity to visit and he expressed his intentions to either pursue a professional career or consider transferring from NC State,” said NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts in a statement. “We will certainly grant his release. Omer made incredible strides this year, increasing his scoring in ACC play from 4.9 points per game to 14.9, improving his rebounding and hitting 46 percent from three-point range while developing into an All-ACC player. We wish him continued progress and success in his future.”

Yurtseven was named third-team All-ACC and finished third in the league’s Most Improved Player award.

Yurtseven averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game this season. The numbers were staggeringly different compared to his rough first season in Raleigh, when he averaged a modest 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Yurtseven helped power NC State into the NCAA Tournament with a 21-12 mark and 11-7 ACC record. However, Yurtseven’s last game in a NCSU uniform was arguably his worst thanks to five fouls in 14 minutes. He had just two points and two rebounds in the 94-83 loss to Seton Hall on March 15 in Wichita, Kan.

Yurtseven logged six double-doubles for points and rebounds, blocked at least four shots in six contests and had a career-high 28 points in the 86-81 loss vs. Miami on Jan. 21. Yurtseven shot an impressive 22 of 44 from three-point range and shot 57.2 percent from the field.

NBADraft.net has Yurtseven slotted to No. 28 overall in the first round to the Brooklyn Nets. However, SI.com’s Jeremy Woo does not project Yurtseven as a first-rounder.