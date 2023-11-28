The Wolfpack fell to 4-2 overall and start ACC action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Boston College on the ACC Network.

NC State had three big opportunities on the non-conference slate, and have lost two of them thus far. The first was falling 95-86 to Brigham Young in the Las Vegas Showdown title game last Friday. Ole Miss was on the schedule due to the ACC/SEC Challenge. The third key game will take place Dec. 16 in San Antonio, Texas.

Ole Miss led from start to finish in rolling to a 72-52 win over visiting NC State on Tuesday in Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss improved to 6-0 and part of that was the play of senior Jaemyn Brakefield, who finished with a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds. The Rebels had four players in double figures and committed just seven turnovers.

The other big key was that NC State was held to just 3 of 25 on three-pointers, including an abysmal 1 of 16 in the second half. NCSU shot just 31.8 percent from the field and only had two fastbreak points in the loss.

Ole Miss punched NC State in the mouth early in taking a 17-5 lead, but enter Wolfpack junior post player Ben Middlebrooks off the bench at the 12:43 mark. He sparked NCSU to climb back in the game and had 10 points and three rebounds in eight minutes of action, cutting the lead to 20-17.

Then Middlebrooks went back to the bench, and maybe not a coincidence, the Rebels took off again. Ole Miss built the lead back to 30-19 thanks to a three-pointer by reserve TJ Caldwell with 5:03 left in the first half.

Middlebrooks returned to action with 3:22 left and the score 30-22. What ensued over the final 3:10 of the game was a three-point play by an inspired Brakefield, and NCSU senior point guard Michael O’Connell snuck in for a offensive rebound and layup. That was it and Ole Miss went into halftime leading 35-27.

The to-do list for second half was easy for NC State. The Wolfpack went 1 of 4 at the free-throw line, and only forced six turnovers, and got four points off them. What kept NCSU in the game besides Middlebrooks’ outburst was getting 10 offensive rebounds.

The to-do list went out the window in the second half as the game got away from NC State in every phase. The Middlebrooks heroics dried up and he finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Middlebrooks and reserve sophomore point guard L.J. Thomas were the lone Wolfpack players who were positive in the plus/minus.

Ole Miss methodically went to work with tough, physical defense and Brakefield torching it on the offensive end. Brakefield originally attended Duke, but then Ole Miss assistant coach Levi Watkins got him to come back to his home state for his sophomore year in 2021-22. Since then, Watkins came back to his own home, being an assistant coach at NC State. Brakefield made sure to show his old mentor what he was missing out on.

Brakefield erupted for 13 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and the Rebels built a 15-point lead or more for the final 15:24 of the game. Brakefield previous scoring high this season was eight points against Eastern Washington on Nov. 10.

NC State turned to freshman Dennis Parker at forward in the starting lineup, who went scoreless in 16 minutes. NCSU got just 28 points from the starting five and 10 assists and 13 turnovers.