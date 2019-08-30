News More News
Official visit preview: John Hugley

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State basketball jumped in with senior center John Hugley with a scholarship offer July 17, which followed watching him at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.

The Wolfpack quickly made a strong connection with Hugley and he'll be officially visiting this weekend, which is his first official visit.

Cleveland (Ohio) Brush High senior center John Hugley is officially visiting NC State this weekend.
