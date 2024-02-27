Offensive overhaul creates fresh dynamic for NC State
NC State coach Dave Doeren repeatedly mentioned how having 32 newcomers for the first spring practice brings a different dynamic.
NC State had 18 of its 24 members from the class of 2024 enrolled for the spring semester, plus has 11 of its 13 four-year transfers enrolled. The offense showcased a complete overhaul at quarterback, running back, tight end and majority of the wide receivers. Add in two offensive line transfers, and offensive coordinator Robert Anae has a new group to work with.
Doeren hopes the fact his coaching staff has remained in place will help with the adjustments.
Click below to watch Doeren's press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE