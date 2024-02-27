NC State coach Dave Doeren repeatedly mentioned how having 32 newcomers for the first spring practice brings a different dynamic.

NC State had 18 of its 24 members from the class of 2024 enrolled for the spring semester, plus has 11 of its 13 four-year transfers enrolled. The offense showcased a complete overhaul at quarterback, running back, tight end and majority of the wide receivers. Add in two offensive line transfers, and offensive coordinator Robert Anae has a new group to work with.

Doeren hopes the fact his coaching staff has remained in place will help with the adjustments.

