The NC State offensive line usually needs a few games to gel if history is any indication.

NCSU rushed for just 89 yards in the season opener against South Carolina, but then finished the season strong with at least 153 rushing yards in eight out of the last nine games.

The Wolfpack hopes history repeats itself, though some of the key parts have changed. NC State lost the right side of the offensive line in guard Tony Adams and tackle Will Richardson, plus running back Nyheim Hines and H-back Jaylen Samuels. Tight end Cole Cook was also a key factor in the run game. The Wolfpack ended up struggling with 29 carries for 83 yards against James Madison last Saturday.

“They take all that personal,” NCSU offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “Any good offensive line group, they take that personnel.

“To see them come back out and the way they worked, it’s exciting.”

The rushing effort was the lowest since having 50 yards against Notre Dame last year, and the 29 carries was fewest since having 29 rushing attempts against Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 19, 2016. It’s something Ledford aims to rectify this Saturday against visiting Georgia State.

“If you compare it to last year where they were at this time, in terms of how those guys played, and not just assignments, but how hard they played, I really liked it,” Ledford said. “A lot of times, those guys take every snap [the starters]. The more chemistry, working together and getting used to it, the further it comes along.”

What Ledford hopes to see a better job of involves his “Band of Brothers” to communicate better. In particular, sophomore right guard Josh Fedd-Jackson and redshirt junior right tackle Justin Witt. They both made their second career starts.

“Especially with the right side, with the right side being young,” Ledford said. “They missed a couple of things, which you know through game-speed reps, that will improve over time. Those two have done a great job through all fall camp.”

Ledford said the key is seeing how fast and how hard is the group playing, and he was impressed with that against JMU.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Witt started the season opener against South Carolina last year, but then only played sparingly. The 6-3, 329-pound Fedd-Jackson was able to fill in for an injured Adams against North Carolina for 37 snaps, and then he started against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

“You can tell the work he [Witt] has put in in the weight room, changing his body and getting stronger,” Ledford said. “That is showing up on the field. His confidence, he knows he belongs out there. Last year, it was more a deer in headlights.

“Fedd-Jackson is going to be a special player. He is what you want in a guard. He has great girth and he plays very physical. He’s going to be a joy to watch and to coach these next three years.”

Ledford hopes to see the offensive line reach the point it did last year against North Carolina and Arizona State, where the starters could have run practice. With three fifth-year seniors in center Garrett Bradbury, left guard Terronne Prescod and left tackle Tyler Jones, that could be possible again.

“They could have done everything on their own as far as making the calls, even running practice drills and stuff like that,” Ledford said.

Pro Football Focus named Prescod the top guard in the ACC with a 83.4 grade against James Madison.

“I thought he had a great game,” Ledford said. “He graded out extremely high. He graded out the highest of the group that I graded as well. I thought he was around the football, and I thought he did a lot of good things. He is extremely motivated and working hard.

“It is a pleasure to watch him on Saturday’s right now.”