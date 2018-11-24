Notebook: Short-handed NC State savors rivalry win
NC State sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren walked into the postgame press conference and strolled to the table in front of the media, making a sarcastic remark, “This is right where I want to be right now.”
That’s because Doeren would have much rather been celebrating with his team after a hard fought 34-28 overtime win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The win represented a third straight in Kenan Stadium, a third straight in the series overall and the fourth win in the past five years for the Wolfpack over its rival.
That means the seniors on the State roster, both those who have been on the team five years and those who played as true freshmen, will leave NC State having lost only once to the Heels and never in Chapel Hill.
“We nicknamed this stadium Carter-Finley North,” joked sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley, who transferred to NC State three years ago and has been the starter in the past three games, said.
Even the typically reserved Finley could not hide his excitement. He acknowledged winning Saturday was “pretty awesome.”
“I don’t lose here and we don’t lose here,” he added.
Doeren expected a fight for UNC, and he paid the Heels a compliment by noting, in a more expletive term, that Chapel Hill played its butts off. That’s why he was proud of his team.
“They got heart, they got grit, they love each other, our coaches,” Doeren said of his squad. “Guys just hang together.”
Beating UNC never gets old around NC State. Doeren hopes that the recent momentum will carry forward.
“I want to keep that streak going,” he said. “It means something to our players.”
Bruises adding up for NC State
NC State was anything but 100 percent in the game. Fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt, an All-ACC contender and the heart of the Wolfpack defense, missed the contest with an injury and did not make the trip.
“Germaine has an injury he’s been fighting through,” Doeren explained. “It just got to the point where he wasn’t able to function the way he needed to.
“We are at a situation now we can’t travel guys that can’t play because we have so many guys that are banged up and we have to have reserves [on the travel roster] at way too many spots.”
Offensively, freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. left the game in the second half, perhaps aggravating his leg injury. Defensively, redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams left in the first half and was not able to return. His counterpart, senior Darian Roseboro, was playing hurt.
“Darian Roseboro is playing with a bad ankle today, gut check for him,” Doeren said. “Bunch of guys were like that. Love these guys and proud of them.”
With Pratt out, redshirt sophomore Brock Miller received his first career start and earned strong reviews from Doeren. Miller finished with six tackles, third highest on the Pack defense.
“He made a bunch of plays for us on defense,” Doeren said. “Really proud of Brock. You talk about your first start is at Carolina, rival game. Really proud of him.”
Miller said that he talked with Pratt in the morning to help get ready.
“That’s a memory I made right there that’s going to last forever,” Miller said.
Teams overcame sloppy first half
If you would have said at halftime that senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. was going to finish the contest with 129 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground, the response may have been, “Are you talking about between now and the rest of the season?”
NC State led 7-6 at halftime but had only 92 yards of total offense. Gallaspy had 11 carries for just 24 yards. UNC was not much better with 126 yards.
The steady cold rain that persisted throughout the morning and continued intermittently throughout the first half, may have played a role in that. It also did not help that UNC had to re-sod the field between the numbers Monday. Construction delays on UNC’s practice fields have forced the Heels to practice inside Kenan Stadium for most of the past two seasons.
The conditions at least cleared up in the second half.
“It was pretty sloppy in the middle of the field,” Doeren noted. “The footing wasn’t good. You saw guys slipping and sliding and falling a lot. It was hard to throw the football early, and then it stopped and that third quarter was really nice out there.
“Footing wasn’t very good. I think for both defenses you saw defenders falling down.”
NC State finished the game with 406 total yards and UNC with 429.
“The second half was definitely better conditions,” Finley noted. “I think you kind of saw that by the score.
“The conditions in the first half were not great, but I am proud of our team with how we handled it.”
