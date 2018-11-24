NC State sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren walked into the postgame press conference and strolled to the table in front of the media, making a sarcastic remark, “This is right where I want to be right now.”

That’s because Doeren would have much rather been celebrating with his team after a hard fought 34-28 overtime win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The win represented a third straight in Kenan Stadium, a third straight in the series overall and the fourth win in the past five years for the Wolfpack over its rival.

That means the seniors on the State roster, both those who have been on the team five years and those who played as true freshmen, will leave NC State having lost only once to the Heels and never in Chapel Hill.

“We nicknamed this stadium Carter-Finley North,” joked sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley, who transferred to NC State three years ago and has been the starter in the past three games, said.

Even the typically reserved Finley could not hide his excitement. He acknowledged winning Saturday was “pretty awesome.”

“I don’t lose here and we don’t lose here,” he added.

Doeren expected a fight for UNC, and he paid the Heels a compliment by noting, in a more expletive term, that Chapel Hill played its butts off. That’s why he was proud of his team.

“They got heart, they got grit, they love each other, our coaches,” Doeren said of his squad. “Guys just hang together.”

Beating UNC never gets old around NC State. Doeren hopes that the recent momentum will carry forward.

“I want to keep that streak going,” he said. “It means something to our players.”