Notebook: Reggie Gallaspy gets emotional in achieving 1,000 yards
NC State senior running back Reggie Gallaspy needed to average 83.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season to reach the magical mark of 1,000 yards.
The 5-foot-11, 235-pound Gallaspy didn’t reach 83.3 rushing yards in any of his first four contests and was also showing some wear and tear of playing a demanding position. Gallaspy was averaging 55 yards a game through the first four weeks.
That was the background to what has turned into an improbable season for the workhorse between-the-tackles running back. In the fourth quarter, Gallaspy needed another 74 yards to reach 1,000 yards Saturday against East Carolina, and the coaches, offensive line and Gallaspy all knew it. Just like that, Gallaspy raced 86 yards down the left sideline and went over 1,000 yards.
Teammates all came over to congratulate him and he started to well up with tears.
“It just opened up and I took it,” Gallaspy siad. “The tears were coming [after the big run]. All the things I’ve been through for four years, and just to see how things unfolded my senior year is just amazing.”
“I’ll probably be in the bed crying with a teddy bear tonight.”
Gallaspy ran for a career high 220 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and he will go into NC State’s bowl game with 214 carries for 1,012 rushing yards and 18 scores. Barring an awful performance in the bowl, he’ll give NC State a third consecutive 1,000-yard rusher following Nyheim Hines last year and Matthew Dayes in 2016.
Gallaspy said it has been tough to play through injuries most of the season.
“I’ve been not practicing for a while,” Gallaspy said. “I practiced the first two games all week, but then the knee wasn’t feeling as good as it has. I have had three knee surgeries. They just thought it would be best for me to stay off my legs and be fresh for the games. I’d come back and practice on Thursday and Friday. It worked out pretty good.”
Gallaspy had to grow up fast in college after the birth of his daughter Aliah. He’s battled an assortment of nagging injuries, but still has played in 49 career games. He rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns last year while serving as Hines’ backup, but has saved the best for last between his ECU performance and rushing for 129 yards and five touchdowns in the 34-28 overtime win against UNC a week ago.
“He has become spirit a little bit of our team,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “Going through what he has gone through and waiting his turn. He is just a really, really great human being to people. He is so tough. I think everybody loves that about him.”
Garrett Bradbury Loved His First Touchdown
NCSU fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury wanted to get a touchdown, and it was as simple as that.
NC State had hoped the last three weeks to give the fifth-year senior center a chance to run with the football, and the perfect opportunity developed against East Carolina. Running back Hussein Howe fumbled for the Pirates, with NC State redshirt sophomore weakside linebacker Brock Miller scooping the ball up and nearly scoring early in the fourth quarter. Miller was tackled at the 1-yard line.
In came Bradbury to play fullback with redshirt sophomore Joe Sculthorpe shifting over from guard to center. Bradbury admitted it felt a little odd coming out of the huddle and not immediately run to the football.
“I’ve been begging for it,” Bradbury said. “I’m just glad it was called. I’m glad that Brock returned that fumble and I’m glad he got tackled at the one-yard line. I knew it would be called after that.”
Bradbury gave the football to left guard Terronne Prescod, who promptly punted the ball into the stands and drew a 15-yard penalty. Bradbury’s score gave the Wolfpack a 51-0 lead with 11:52 left, so the penalty wasn’t something the coaches were bitter about.
Bradbury didn’t get the football back, but he’s OK with that.
“He’s been begging me to give him the ball so he can punt it,” Bradbury said. “He wants to show some versatility as a player.”
Clemson senior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has two rushing touchdowns going into the ACC title game, so Bradbury does have some serious competition for “big man touchdowns” in the ACC. Bradbury couldn’t even remember his last touchdown when he played tight end for Charlotte (N.C.) Christian High.
“I’ve put on a lot of pounds since then,” Bradbury said. “I thought I could go over the top but that couldn’t happen.”
NC State wanted the shutout
The second half of NC State’s blowout was definitely more livelier with Bradbury’s one-yard rushing touchdown, fifth-year senior weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt playing punt returner — he fair caught his lone chance much to the dismay of his teammates — and then the drama of preserving a potential shutout.
NC State seemed on its way, but then ECU running back Anthony Scott ripped off a 53-yard run down the left sideline to the NCSU 25-yard line line.
The Pirates couldn’t muster much on the next three plays, actually losing four yards, but made sure to call a timeout with three seconds left to send out star kicker Jake Verity, who was first-team All-AAC this season. The move to call a timeout wasn’t all that surprising in light of the fun that the Wolfpack were having, but then head coach Dave Doeren called a timeout to “freeze” Verity. Thankfully, it was the last NCSU timeout of the game, or else the end of the game might have been drawn out even longer.
Verity kicked the 46-yard field goal and that ended the contest and the Wolfpack’s shot at a shutout. Naturally, the two teams will meet to start the 2019 season.
“What a day, but I wish we had the shutout,” Doeren said. “Outside of that, it couldn’t have been any better.”
——
