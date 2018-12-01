Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State senior running back Reggie Gallaspy needed to average 83.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season to reach the magical mark of 1,000 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 235-pound Gallaspy didn’t reach 83.3 rushing yards in any of his first four contests and was also showing some wear and tear of playing a demanding position. Gallaspy was averaging 55 yards a game through the first four weeks.

That was the background to what has turned into an improbable season for the workhorse between-the-tackles running back. In the fourth quarter, Gallaspy needed another 74 yards to reach 1,000 yards Saturday against East Carolina, and the coaches, offensive line and Gallaspy all knew it. Just like that, Gallaspy raced 86 yards down the left sideline and went over 1,000 yards.

Teammates all came over to congratulate him and he started to well up with tears.

“It just opened up and I took it,” Gallaspy siad. “The tears were coming [after the big run]. All the things I’ve been through for four years, and just to see how things unfolded my senior year is just amazing.”

“I’ll probably be in the bed crying with a teddy bear tonight.”

Gallaspy ran for a career high 220 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and he will go into NC State’s bowl game with 214 carries for 1,012 rushing yards and 18 scores. Barring an awful performance in the bowl, he’ll give NC State a third consecutive 1,000-yard rusher following Nyheim Hines last year and Matthew Dayes in 2016.

Gallaspy said it has been tough to play through injuries most of the season.

“I’ve been not practicing for a while,” Gallaspy said. “I practiced the first two games all week, but then the knee wasn’t feeling as good as it has. I have had three knee surgeries. They just thought it would be best for me to stay off my legs and be fresh for the games. I’d come back and practice on Thursday and Friday. It worked out pretty good.”

Gallaspy had to grow up fast in college after the birth of his daughter Aliah. He’s battled an assortment of nagging injuries, but still has played in 49 career games. He rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns last year while serving as Hines’ backup, but has saved the best for last between his ECU performance and rushing for 129 yards and five touchdowns in the 34-28 overtime win against UNC a week ago.

“He has become spirit a little bit of our team,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “Going through what he has gone through and waiting his turn. He is just a really, really great human being to people. He is so tough. I think everybody loves that about him.”