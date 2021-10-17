Notebook: NC State football seeking respect

Since being ranked by the Associated Press following its win over Clemson on Sept. 25, NC State has moved up just one spot despite a victory at home over Louisiana Tech and several teams ahead of them falling.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest, with a somewhat controversial win over Louisville at home and needing overtime to defeat Syracuse on the road, two teams that are a combined 1-5 in the ACC, moved up from No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and No. 25 in the coaches’ to No. 16 in each rankings during that span.

NC State is likely to get a bump Sunday when the new polls come out, considering four ranked teams just ahead of them lost, but it might be one example of the perceived slights that head coach Dave Doeren has seen for his program despite its strong position in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

“I can’t control the lack of respect that we seem to get publicly,” Doeren said. “We know about it. Our team recognizes that people don’t think we are good."

Despite sticking up for his team during both his postgame interview on the ACC Network and then his meeting with the media, Doeren also noted that focusing on the task at hand rather than worrying about disrespect will remain the priority for his team.

“We’re just going to take care of what we can,” Doeren said. “We’re going to focus on us. We’re going to take the next week and try to get better again, just keep trying to get better, keep trying to win games.”

“We’re going to end up where we are supposed to be at the end of the year, and people are going to think what they want.”

Saturday may have been NC State’s most complete win during its two-year stretch of conference play where it has now gone 9-3 against league competition.

“We found different ways to win last year,” Doeren said. “It was a blocked field goal against Liberty, a blocked punt against UVa. … a blocked punt against Duke, [or[ offense scores, defensive stops.

“Last year we did that really well, and this year we’ve been trying to continue that trend. … I thought we were really good in that fashion [at Boston College].”