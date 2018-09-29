Most defenses worry about a quarterback hurting them through the air, rather than with his legs.

NC State aimed to contain the running ability of Virginia junior quarterback Bryce Perkins on Saturday, and succeeded in a big way during the Wolfpack’s 35-21 victory. NCSU head coach Dave Doeren broke down following the win why it was so important to contain Perkins, who finished with 14 carries for 24 yards, with a long run of 20. The Cavaliers finished with 29 carries for 93 yards and a touchdowns on the ground.

“I thought [defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable] Hux and the guys in there really did a good job,” Doeren said. “We put some stress on our corners today. The way they motion people out of the backfield and the way they get you out of the box, and have quarterback rush lanes. We put pressure on the secondary.”

Perkins was sacked four times — three of which by redshirt junior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison — and never got into a running groove.

“We kind of harassed him all day,” said redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams, who had a sack. “He started scrambling around and the sacks came to us. We were excited for that.

“He [Murchison] had an amazing game. Getting three sacks in a game is something you don’t see all that often.”

Perkins found a passing groove in the second half, helping him finish going 20-of-35 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also threw two interceptions, the last of which was a terrific play by fifth-year senior safety Dexter Wright, who batted the pass down and then caught it.

Doeren pointed out they felt Virginia couldn’t win if Perkins didn’t run the ball well.

“There is give and take with that, and there were times we mixed it up,” Doeren said. “It was really about packing the box on him and ultimately tackling him.”

Another reason NC State wasn’t as consumed with Perkins the passer was due to the Virginia offensive line having some ups and downs. Pro Football Focus had four of the five linemen with grades under 62 percent coming into the game.

“I don’t think they are built to pass protect right now,” Doeren said. “I think they are a team that wants to run the ball and play-action the ball. They max protect a lot to help the O-Line. Our D-Line did a good job of beating some one-on-one’s and sometimes two-on-one’s.”