Notebook: NC State geared up against UVA running game
Most defenses worry about a quarterback hurting them through the air, rather than with his legs.
NC State aimed to contain the running ability of Virginia junior quarterback Bryce Perkins on Saturday, and succeeded in a big way during the Wolfpack’s 35-21 victory. NCSU head coach Dave Doeren broke down following the win why it was so important to contain Perkins, who finished with 14 carries for 24 yards, with a long run of 20. The Cavaliers finished with 29 carries for 93 yards and a touchdowns on the ground.
“I thought [defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable] Hux and the guys in there really did a good job,” Doeren said. “We put some stress on our corners today. The way they motion people out of the backfield and the way they get you out of the box, and have quarterback rush lanes. We put pressure on the secondary.”
Perkins was sacked four times — three of which by redshirt junior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison — and never got into a running groove.
“We kind of harassed him all day,” said redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams, who had a sack. “He started scrambling around and the sacks came to us. We were excited for that.
“He [Murchison] had an amazing game. Getting three sacks in a game is something you don’t see all that often.”
Perkins found a passing groove in the second half, helping him finish going 20-of-35 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also threw two interceptions, the last of which was a terrific play by fifth-year senior safety Dexter Wright, who batted the pass down and then caught it.
Doeren pointed out they felt Virginia couldn’t win if Perkins didn’t run the ball well.
“There is give and take with that, and there were times we mixed it up,” Doeren said. “It was really about packing the box on him and ultimately tackling him.”
Another reason NC State wasn’t as consumed with Perkins the passer was due to the Virginia offensive line having some ups and downs. Pro Football Focus had four of the five linemen with grades under 62 percent coming into the game.
“I don’t think they are built to pass protect right now,” Doeren said. “I think they are a team that wants to run the ball and play-action the ball. They max protect a lot to help the O-Line. Our D-Line did a good job of beating some one-on-one’s and sometimes two-on-one’s.”
Ricky Person Jr. tops century mark
NC State has been waiting all season for a spark in the running game, and finally received it against the Cavaliers. Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. was an elite recruit and expected to provide a boost this season, but has been struggling with a hamstring injury since fall camp in August.
Person said he is 75-to-85 percent right now, but that was still good enough to rush 14 times for 108 yards to become the first 100-yard performer for NC State this season. The former Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High standout said he was bound and determined to play against Virginia.
“That is just my demeanor and my love for the game,” Person said. “I push myself every day. A special shoutout to my offensive line. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have had an incredible game today.
“I knew my time was coming and I just had to take advantage of it.”
Person rushed 262 times for 2,230 yards and 38 touchdowns in 11 games at Heritage last year. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 85 overall player in the country in the class of 2018, and he was expected to make an immediate impact in trying to fill the void of running back Nyheim Hines entering the NFL Draft a year early.
Doeren approached Person on Thursday at practice to see how he felt about playing. He had missed the previous two games after playing in the opener.
“He was like, ‘Coach I’m playing, there’s nothing you can do about it,’” Doeren said. “He’s sore right now, so we’ll see if he can play next week, but that kid is a warrior. I gave him a game ball after the game.”
NC State tallied 176 rushing yards on 39 carries, with the Wolfpack rushing the ball seven more times than they passed it.
“Ricky ran the ball extremely well,” NCSU sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley said. “That was fun to see and a long time coming from him. Ricky is an extremely hard worker.”
Passing game risks pays off
Finley took some chances, especially in the first half, but managed to not throw an interception. Part of that was either his receivers able to make impressive plays to either catch it or prevent a UVA defender from getting that.
Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Emezie in particular showed that junior Kelvin Harmon isn’t the only Wolfpack target who can go up and make a play. Finley has joked in the past that Harmon has turned 50-50 balls into 70-30 scenarios because he’s so successful in that regard. Emezie is fast approaching that standard and he came through with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Cavaliers.
“He [Finley] is gaining confidence in me,” Emezie said. “We are very confident and have been able to show it out on the field.”
The 6-3, 208-pound Emezie has caught 20 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns through four games, already out-pacing his numbers from his freshman season.
“We look at him and Steph [Louis] as starters,” Doeren said. “He has come a long way. I would attribute that to him learning how to follow because what Steph and Kelvin do, they work as hard as any player in the country. He just said, ‘I want to be just like you,’ and he went everywhere they went for the whole offseason.”
Finley went 22-of-32 passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns, and his back-shoulder touchdown pass to Kelvin Harmon was a thing of beauty in the fourth quarter to put NC State up 35-14.
“He just has to be smart about putting the defense in a bad spot,” Doeren said. “He has really good wideouts and he is going to trust what he sees, and he sees things pretty well.”
Doeren said Finley always has the green light to push the boundaries with his throws.
“If he feels like he can throw to somebody, he has proven he can make good decisions,” Doeren said. “Nobody is perfect. I’m not saying he won’t make a mistake, but more times than not, he’s as good as it gets when it comes to making those choices and putting the ball where they can’t get to it.”
