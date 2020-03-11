Notebook: Devon Daniels paces NC State past Pittsburgh
GREENSBORO — NC State redshirt junior wing Devon Daniels picked the right time to have one of his best games.
Only 10 people on the NCAA Tournament selection committee have a good feel for what side of the bubble the Wolfpack are on, but a loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament certainly wouldn’t be helpful.
Daniels was two points shy of his career-high, finishing with 23 points and six boards to deliver a 73-58 win over Pittsburgh at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum. NC State (20-12 overall) will play Duke for a third time this season at a little after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The two Triangle rivals split the season series, but a second win over the Blue Devils would certainly boost the Wolfpack’s chances of getting a better seed.
Daniels wouldn’t allow himself to know the bracket for the Wolfpack at the ACC Tournament. He said he first learned that NC State would face Duke only after the win over Pittsburgh.
“They just told us in the media,” said Daniels on playing the Blue Devils. “I’m trying to stay in the moment.”
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts had teased Daniels about trying too many floaters in the past, but his floater game or “runners” proved on point against the Panthers’ zone defense. He scored 15 points in the first half, with only a second foul against him able to slow him down.
“I started off going to the rim tough, but when they went zone, the big was down low more,” Daniels said. “The middle was open and I just read the defense.”
Daniels and the Wolfpack ended up with 42 points in the paint, which is impressive considering the Panthers won the offensive rebound battle 13-10.
“It wasn’t even the big guys, just a lot of Dev,” NCSU redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk said. “He was hitting floaters and layups.
“He do that a lot in practice. His competitive spirt really brings our team together.”
Due to Daniels strong start, combined with senior point guard Markell Johnson ability to dish out 11 assists, the tone of the game proved very different from the first meeting between the two teams. Pitt held the lead for the first 33 minutes before NC State took control down the stretch for a 77-73 win Feb. 29. Daniels had four points and four assists in the first meeting.
NC State easily won the second half 38-26 and and was only threatened for a few minutes.
“We just wanted to play together and come out here and get the win,” Funderburk said. “The second half, we usually come out flat. The second half, we had enough energy to come down the stretch and win the game.”
The Panthers seemingly struggled the deeper they got into the shot clock. Pitt shot just 21 of 60 from the field for 35 percent of the game, and that included six field goals in transition.
“They love to get out and run and have a lot of athletes,” NCSU junior guard Braxton Beverly said. “They have a lot of athletes that can run and finish in transition with the best in the country.”
Devon Daniels Takes Blow For The Team
Not every foul is created equal. When Pittsburgh sophomore point guard Xavier Johnson drove to the basket and accidentally hit Daniels in the face with his off hand. Johnson most importantly picked up his fourth foul with 15:24 left. Daniels was able to hit the two free throws to extend the lead to 46-40, when foul was called flagrant one upon review, with the Wolfpack retaining possession.
NC State added to it with fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce making a mid-range jumper, and then Bryce made a layup after a Panthers’ turnover. NC State took a commanding 50-40 lead and never looked back.
Daniels said Johnson’s blow landed in his left eye.
“That was facts,” said Daniels on taking one for the team. “I wasn’t really thinking about it like that but it hurt. I didn’t give it up [his face]. He just swung back and hit it. That hurt for a little second and I was all right.”
The Wolfpack players were debating whether Daniels was OK giving up his face for the good of the team.
“He’s real tough and he might like,” Beverly said. “That helped a ton with him being one of their best players and one of their leaders at point guard. That is going to change the dynamics of your team and that helped us.”
Pittsburgh went from hoping to cut the lead to 44-42 to having its top player on the bench until 7:51 remained in the game and down 61-49. Johnson exited with 15 points and six boards in 21 minutes played. He never got back into the flow of the game and finished with 15 points in 26:54.
“Xavier Johnson is a great player, but when he did that, he kind of cost his team on that one,” Funderburk said.
NC State, Duke Playing Rubber Match
NC State and Duke held serve on their respective home courts, each with blowout victories.
NCSU crushed Duke 88-66 behind 28 points from Johnson on Feb. 19 at PNC Arena. The Blue Devils had a huge second half to roll 88-69 in the rematch at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke scored 50 points in the second half and played zone defense.
“We played a little passive against that zone when they went to it,” Beverly said. “We got a huge dose of zone tonight [against Pittsburgh].”
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski credited Johnson for the reason to switching to a zone defense. The Blue Devils coach has been effusive in his praise of the Cleveland, Ohio, native.
“The first game was a crazy experience,” Johnson said. “They played man the whole game and kind of got exposed. The second game, they played zone and things like that.
“It is definitely crazy to just hear it from a Hall of Fame coach like Coach K. It’s just great.”
Funderburk knows he’ll be be grappling with Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. in the post yet again. The former Rivals.com five-star recruit combined for 44 points and 19 rebounds in the two meetings.
“We are definitely excited,” Funderburk said. “We split the regular season, but this will be a bigger game with more intensity.”
