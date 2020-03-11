Only 10 people on the NCAA Tournament selection committee have a good feel for what side of the bubble the Wolfpack are on, but a loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament certainly wouldn’t be helpful.

GREENSBORO — NC State redshirt junior wing Devon Daniels picked the right time to have one of his best games.

Daniels was two points shy of his career-high, finishing with 23 points and six boards to deliver a 73-58 win over Pittsburgh at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum. NC State (20-12 overall) will play Duke for a third time this season at a little after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The two Triangle rivals split the season series, but a second win over the Blue Devils would certainly boost the Wolfpack’s chances of getting a better seed.



Daniels wouldn’t allow himself to know the bracket for the Wolfpack at the ACC Tournament. He said he first learned that NC State would face Duke only after the win over Pittsburgh.

“They just told us in the media,” said Daniels on playing the Blue Devils. “I’m trying to stay in the moment.”

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts had teased Daniels about trying too many floaters in the past, but his floater game or “runners” proved on point against the Panthers’ zone defense. He scored 15 points in the first half, with only a second foul against him able to slow him down.

“I started off going to the rim tough, but when they went zone, the big was down low more,” Daniels said. “The middle was open and I just read the defense.”

Daniels and the Wolfpack ended up with 42 points in the paint, which is impressive considering the Panthers won the offensive rebound battle 13-10.

“It wasn’t even the big guys, just a lot of Dev,” NCSU redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk said. “He was hitting floaters and layups.

“He do that a lot in practice. His competitive spirt really brings our team together.”

Due to Daniels strong start, combined with senior point guard Markell Johnson ability to dish out 11 assists, the tone of the game proved very different from the first meeting between the two teams. Pitt held the lead for the first 33 minutes before NC State took control down the stretch for a 77-73 win Feb. 29. Daniels had four points and four assists in the first meeting.

NC State easily won the second half 38-26 and and was only threatened for a few minutes.

“We just wanted to play together and come out here and get the win,” Funderburk said. “The second half, we usually come out flat. The second half, we had enough energy to come down the stretch and win the game.”

The Panthers seemingly struggled the deeper they got into the shot clock. Pitt shot just 21 of 60 from the field for 35 percent of the game, and that included six field goals in transition.

“They love to get out and run and have a lot of athletes,” NCSU junior guard Braxton Beverly said. “They have a lot of athletes that can run and finish in transition with the best in the country.”