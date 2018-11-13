NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson was knocked out of the game Tuesday, just four minutes into the contest.

The talented point guard ran into a screen set by a UNC Asheville player, but NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said it wasn’t because he suffered a concussion. Johnson returned to the Wolfpack bench in the second half in street clothes, supporting his teammates.

“He’ll meet with the doctors tomorrow,” Keatts said. “I will tell you this, he was not diagnosed with a concussion. I can say that, but I don’t know what the end result.”

NCSU redshirt junior center Wyatt Walker said he screamed to try and alert Johnson of the pick coming, but to no avail.

“He’s tough, so I think he’ll be back pretty soon,” Walker said. “He is a floor leader and very vocal out there.”

NC State didn’t need Johnson on this particularly night, blowing out UNC Asheville 100-49 at PNC Arena, but the explosive floor general is still hard to replace. Redshirt junior C.J. Bryce was first entrusted at point guard before giving way to sophomores Blake Harris and Braxton Beverly. The latter two combined for 17 points, eight assists and five turnovers.

Beverly himself had missed the first game of the season due to surgery on his left hand. He played without a pad on it against UNCA and shot 3 of 4 from three-point land for nine points. He’s 7 of 14 on three-pointers through two games.

“You look at Braxton, his ability to make a three-point shot is just as effective as us getting out in transition and getting a dunk,” Keatts said. “He excites the crowd and gives energy to the team.”

With Johnson injured and freshman center Ian Steere electing to transfer, the Wolfpack bench was down to four players. Keatts met with Steere on Monday and tried to convince him to stay, but figured the 6-9, 261-pound center was looking for a “fresh start.”

“We had a great conversation,” Keatts said. “For me, it’s about what is best for his future and what he thinks is best. We talked about the pros and cons.

“I do think he’d be a very good basketball player for us, or if there is another opportunity then, I’d support you and be behind you.”

Steere informed Keatts he’d transfer during the coaches’ radio show Monday night.

“I called in-between breaks and he just said ‘Coach, I think I’m going to look at another situation,’” Steere said. “I said, ‘I appreciate you, thanks for everything. Thanks for even coming here for us.’

“I think at the end of the day, he was just looking for a fresh start.”