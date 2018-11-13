Notebook: NC State adjusts to playing without Markell Johnson
NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson was knocked out of the game Tuesday, just four minutes into the contest.
The talented point guard ran into a screen set by a UNC Asheville player, but NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said it wasn’t because he suffered a concussion. Johnson returned to the Wolfpack bench in the second half in street clothes, supporting his teammates.
“He’ll meet with the doctors tomorrow,” Keatts said. “I will tell you this, he was not diagnosed with a concussion. I can say that, but I don’t know what the end result.”
NCSU redshirt junior center Wyatt Walker said he screamed to try and alert Johnson of the pick coming, but to no avail.
“He’s tough, so I think he’ll be back pretty soon,” Walker said. “He is a floor leader and very vocal out there.”
NC State didn’t need Johnson on this particularly night, blowing out UNC Asheville 100-49 at PNC Arena, but the explosive floor general is still hard to replace. Redshirt junior C.J. Bryce was first entrusted at point guard before giving way to sophomores Blake Harris and Braxton Beverly. The latter two combined for 17 points, eight assists and five turnovers.
Beverly himself had missed the first game of the season due to surgery on his left hand. He played without a pad on it against UNCA and shot 3 of 4 from three-point land for nine points. He’s 7 of 14 on three-pointers through two games.
“You look at Braxton, his ability to make a three-point shot is just as effective as us getting out in transition and getting a dunk,” Keatts said. “He excites the crowd and gives energy to the team.”
With Johnson injured and freshman center Ian Steere electing to transfer, the Wolfpack bench was down to four players. Keatts met with Steere on Monday and tried to convince him to stay, but figured the 6-9, 261-pound center was looking for a “fresh start.”
“We had a great conversation,” Keatts said. “For me, it’s about what is best for his future and what he thinks is best. We talked about the pros and cons.
“I do think he’d be a very good basketball player for us, or if there is another opportunity then, I’d support you and be behind you.”
Steere informed Keatts he’d transfer during the coaches’ radio show Monday night.
“I called in-between breaks and he just said ‘Coach, I think I’m going to look at another situation,’” Steere said. “I said, ‘I appreciate you, thanks for everything. Thanks for even coming here for us.’
“I think at the end of the day, he was just looking for a fresh start.”
NC State getting groomed for more difficult contests looming
NC State has three more games before getting tested at Wisconsin on Nov. 27 in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Wolfpack have won their first three games by an average of 49 points.
The players know adversity will come, but they can still learn while blowing teams out. The next “learning” experience is Maine at 2 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arena.
“Tonight, we played really, really hard and I thought we were good defensively,” Walker said. “I think we just focused on the little mechanical things to get better because those are the things that will mater in the big games.”
NCSU hosts Maine, Saint Peter’s and Mercer coming up. One Wolfpack standout said you find out who is a player when adversity starts to come.
“You can work on things that you normally wouldn’t be able to work on in a closer game,” NCSU fifth-year senior Torin Dorn said. “You can try different lineups and everybody is able to play. It is definitely something that will helps us moving forward against tougher opponents.
“We haven’t seen any adversity yet, but I’d love to see us hit some adversity. The sky is the limit for this team.”
Keatts pointed to the fact that his guys are playing unselfish basketball and most of the players aren’t logging 30-plus minutes.
“We will hit some adversity and hopefully, we handle it the right way,” Keatts said.
Daniels half-joked that he’s looked forward to playing whoever is on the schedule regardless of national profile or not.
“Honestly, I sat out a year, so I’m ready to play anybody and everybody,” Daniels said.
Devon Daniels finds his groove
Redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels didn’t find his comfort zone in the first two games, but came into his own Tuesday. The Utah transfer scored a team-high 20 points plus nine rebounds in 26 minutes of action. He had a combined 14 points on 6 of 19 shooting in the first two contests.
“He settled in,” Keatts said. “When you got a guy who is a transfer, and we have several on our team, you want to play so well because you sit out. In the first couple of games, especially the last game, he forced a lot of things.”
Daniels admitted he was probably thinking too much during the first two contests, and he wanted to simply trust his teammates against UNC Asheville.
“I was just trying to get comfortable with the team and trying to fit in, instead of focusing on playing hard,” Daniels said. “I think that helped tonight. I just focused on playing hard and I think that worked.”
Keatts noticed Daniels was more comfortable and fluid on the court.
“I thought he relaxed and was more comfortable tonight,” Keatts said.
