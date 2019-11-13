The Cleveland native suffered an offseason two-game suspension and wasn’t allowed to practice or be around the team until about shortly before the season opener Nov. 5. He watched the Georgia Tech overtime loss from the bench and all he could say about that frustrating moment was “no comment.”

NC State redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk knew he would be back for the Wolfpack’s third game of the season, the only mystery he said was when he could begin practicing again.

Funderburk can now help his teammates win games again, and he responded with 11 points, seven rebounds, six offensive boards and two blocks in a 86-77 win over visiting Florida International in front of 14,024 fans Wednesday at PNC Arena.



“When you get it taken away from you, it’s a blessing and a privilege to be out there with your family,” Keatts said. “It was definitely a wakeup call and I appreciated it.

“What I did was childish and it is behind me. I was just counting down the days. I knew exactly what day I was going to play.”

Funderburk felt a little rusty in the first half, and he missed his first four free throws, but he was a factor down the stretch. His mid-range jumper gave NCSU a 80-72 lead with 1:41 left.

“I was just getting myself prepared conditioning and keeping myself ready on the court,” Funderburk said. “It took me a little while. By the second half, it kicked in a little bit more, had a little more energy.”

The Funderburk and Manny Bates duo combined for 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots at the center position, which would be elite stats in ACC action. Neither player might make All-ACC, but together those would be first-team all-league numbers.

NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said he pondered not playing Funderburk. He knew for weeks he would activate him if Funderburk held up his end, but wasn’t sure about playing him. With backup fifth-year senior center Danny Dixon out with a foot injury, and redshirt sophomore power forward A.J. Taylor out for the second consecutive game with a knee issue, the Wolfpack only had eight players.

“Getting him back takes a little pressure off of Manny,” Keatts said. “Whether we want to realize it or not, Manny is a [redshirt] freshman.

“I brought him [Funderburk] because he did everything that I asked. If you want to be part of NC State basketball, you have to do all the right stuff, or I will hold you accountable for it. D.J. checked all the boxes that I asked.”

Funderburk is encouraged by the Wolfpack’s long-range potential. The players might not be on the same page yet, but it’s a long season. NC State had six players between 10-to-16 points.

“You notice in our games that nobody on our team is going to put up 30 points,” Funderburk said. “The points spread is kind of equal through everybody. Everybody can go get a bucket.”