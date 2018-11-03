Notebook: NC State wins battle in trenches
Florida State’s rush defense had been stingy this season, allowing 2.7 yards per carry and 102.9 rushing yards a game.
NC State finished with 49 carries for 177 yards and two rushing touchdowns, with senior Reggie Gallaspy leading the way with 21 carries for 106 yards. That was the second time Gallaspy has topped 100 yards this season.
Add in that offensive line didn’t allow a sack and the Wolfpack dominated the trenches en route to winning 47-28 against Florida State.
“You saw us knocking them off the ball early,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “They were top 10 in the country in rushing defense coming in here, so that’s a pretty good sign.”
NC State ended up running the ball 21 times more than it passed the ball.
"I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage," NCSU sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley said. "Our goal was to run the ball and we knew we were going to do that."
Gallaspy has been banged up of late, but hasn’t missed a game. NCSU also welcomed back freshman running back Ricky Person Jr., who had hurt his hamstring during the Clemson game. Person chipped in 17 carries for 42 yards and two scores, and caught a two-yard touchdown pass.
“i thought Reggie Gallaspy played a really good football game,” Doeren said. “The offensive line and tight ends created some seams for him.”
Fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury said having the running game work just makes everything else more fun.
“When you can at will and just drive the ball down the field running the ball and they know it’s coming most of the time, it’s just a good feeling,” Bradbury said. “It obviously helps the passing game a ton.”
Bradbury takes it personal when opposing teams defensive lines get national recognition.
“D-Lines come in and they are talked up as a threat to us,” Bradbury said. “We always like to say in our room ‘Yeah, they are coming here and we have to play them, but they have to play us.’”
Reshuffled defensive line takes care of business
The nose tackle depth chart in August listed senior Eurndraus Bryant, redshirt sophomore Shug Frazier and redshirt freshman Grant Gibson. None of the three played nose tackle against FSU, with only Gibson playing, and he got snaps as the backup center.
Bryant and Frazier both missed the game due to injury and Gibson switched to center weeks. ago. NCSU reshuffled the defensive line by shifting Darian Roseboro to defensive tackle and starting fifth-year senior Deonte Holden for the first time at defensive end.
Doeren said he was proud of Roseboro playing inside against the Seminoles. He had three tackles and half a tackle for loss, and Holden added three tackles and a sack in his first start.
The unit held FSU’s running game to 20 rushes for 24 yards, and sophomore quarterback James Blackman was sacked five times. Also, redshirt junior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison came through with an interception when he dropped off into coverage and redshirt freshman defensive end Xavier Lyas had two second-half sacks.
“That was awesome and incredible,” said Doeren on Murchison’s interception. “He popped out and that was a really good call by Hux [defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable]. We were playing cover two and popped our D-Tackle out. What a great play.”
The youth movement of Lyas, redshirt freshman defensive end Ibrahim Kante and freshman defensive tackle Alim McNeill bodes well for NC State’s future.
NC State also started redshirt junior Stephen Griffin [six tackles] at nickel instead of Tanner Ingle, and junior cornerback Nick McCloud missed his second straight game due to injury. Freshman Teshaun Smith started in his place.
“It is good to see some production out of some young players,” Doeren said.
NC State hopes to turn field goals into touchdowns
NC State had eight trips to the end zone and came away with points on each trip.
The Wolfpack ended up with five touchdowns and three field goals inside the 20-yard line, and tacked on a fourth field goal from 38 yards out. It’s hard to nit-pick a 47-point effort, but head coach Dave Doeren knows some opportunities were missed even though he was glad freshman kicker Christopher Dunn made every kick.
“You always love to get touchdowns, obviously,” Doeren said. “We scored 47 points and you love to have touchdowns instead of field goals.
“To be a positive guy, last year we weren’t hitting field goals. I’m pretty with what we got out of Chris Dunn today.”
NC State was facing first and goal at the eight-yard line and first and 10 at the 12-yard line on the two drives that resulted in chip-shot field goals by Dunn.
“I thought offensively we were in a rhythm the whole game,” Bradbury said. “Obviously, we would like to finish more drives more in the end zone than field goals. Having Chris make all those field goals was huge for us and a big lift.”
