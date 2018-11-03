Florida State’s rush defense had been stingy this season, allowing 2.7 yards per carry and 102.9 rushing yards a game.

NC State finished with 49 carries for 177 yards and two rushing touchdowns, with senior Reggie Gallaspy leading the way with 21 carries for 106 yards. That was the second time Gallaspy has topped 100 yards this season.

Add in that offensive line didn’t allow a sack and the Wolfpack dominated the trenches en route to winning 47-28 against Florida State.

“You saw us knocking them off the ball early,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “They were top 10 in the country in rushing defense coming in here, so that’s a pretty good sign.”

NC State ended up running the ball 21 times more than it passed the ball.

"I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage," NCSU sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley said. "Our goal was to run the ball and we knew we were going to do that."

Gallaspy has been banged up of late, but hasn’t missed a game. NCSU also welcomed back freshman running back Ricky Person Jr., who had hurt his hamstring during the Clemson game. Person chipped in 17 carries for 42 yards and two scores, and caught a two-yard touchdown pass.

“i thought Reggie Gallaspy played a really good football game,” Doeren said. “The offensive line and tight ends created some seams for him.”

Fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury said having the running game work just makes everything else more fun.

“When you can at will and just drive the ball down the field running the ball and they know it’s coming most of the time, it’s just a good feeling,” Bradbury said. “It obviously helps the passing game a ton.”

Bradbury takes it personal when opposing teams defensive lines get national recognition.

“D-Lines come in and they are talked up as a threat to us,” Bradbury said. “We always like to say in our room ‘Yeah, they are coming here and we have to play them, but they have to play us.’”