Notebook: NC State wants touchdowns, not field goals
NC State has made only one field goal out of 17 made attempts that has gone beyond 38 yards. That caught up to the Wolfpack in losing 27-23 to Wake Forest on Thursday.
In one sense it is good that freshman kicker Christopher Dunn has been mostly reliable inside 38 yards — he has only missed two in that range — but some less Dunn would mean more for the Wolfpack.
NCSU head coach Dave Doeren was glad Dunn made all four field goals against Florida State last Saturday, but not as thrilled that another three chip-shots were made Thursday. Dunn made field goals from 29 yards and two from 23. The inability to convert in the red zone caught up to NC State against Wake Forest.
“There were a lot of critical downs in the red zone where we didn’t get touchdowns,” Doeren said. “We settled for three field goals. We had some drops that were very uncharacteristic buy guys on the team, that cost us points and first downs.
“Bottom line, we have to score more touchdowns in the red zone.”
Particularly frustrating is that Wake Forest gave a gift on the first field goal from 29 yards. WFU punt returner Greg Dortch fumbled at the 12-yard line, but the Wolfpack couldn’t muster anything in three plays.
The other unlikely mistake came when redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone, causing Dunn to make the first of his two 23-yard field goals.
“We had a lot of opportunities in that game, a lot of opportunities,” Doeren said.
Doeren pointed out after the game that the offense had tried to get the ball to star junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, but he wasn’t able to get open or it appeared he was held up by the Wake Forest defense. Harmon finished with 15 catches for 134 yards, but didn’t have the chance to simply prove he was better than the defensive player trying to guard him in the red zone.
“We tried to go to him earlier and I thought he got held really bad and they didn’t call it,” Doeren said. “That is the discussion I had on the sideline.
“We had two plays called for him, and both times couldn’t get the ball to him. They covered him on a corner route, and on that particular play, we ended up throwing to Cary, who was wide open and he dropped it.”
Running game struggled
NC State struggled to run the football the first three games of the season, but appeared to have found its running rhythm of late. NCSU rushed 49 times for 177 yards against a Florida State defense that had proved stingy against the run.
NCSU struggled to find its usual run-pass balance with 52 passes vs. 27 runs. The Wolfpack tallied just 47 rushing yards, which was a season low. The one-two punch of senior running back Reggie Gallaspy and freshman Ricky Person Jr. never found a consistent rhythm, resulting in an astonishing 11 tackles for loss for the Wake Forest defense.
“We didn’t win the line of scrimmage,” Doeren said. “The offensive line vs. their defensive line, they did a nice job. We didn’t adjust well enough.
“We saw penetration in different places. Sometimes it was an end coming inside or sometimes the backside linebacker.”
NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley fell to 1-2 this season when he threw at least 43 passes or more. That record falls to 1-6 the last three years for Finley.
Emeka Emezie almost has redemption game
Emezie broke free for a 35-yard touchdown catch that gave the Wolfpack a comfy 23-13 lead with 14:53 left in the game.
The score seemed to put Emezie in a position to achieve some sweet redemption. He had fumbled at the goal line against Wake Forest in last year’s 30-24 loss in Winston-Salem. He watched that play to motivate himself throughout the offseason.
For a fleeting moment Emezie appeared to be one of the hero’s Thursday. Emezie finished with five catches for 83 yards and the touchdown, but admitted it was a “bittersweet” feeling due to the loss.
“In the beginning, I started off really slow and dropped two passes,” Emezie said. “I was just kind of nervous.
"I didn't know how quick [momentum changed] that had happened. We were up 10 at one point, and then it just switched up. It's shocking that happened."
