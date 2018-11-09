NC State has made only one field goal out of 17 made attempts that has gone beyond 38 yards. That caught up to the Wolfpack in losing 27-23 to Wake Forest on Thursday.

In one sense it is good that freshman kicker Christopher Dunn has been mostly reliable inside 38 yards — he has only missed two in that range — but some less Dunn would mean more for the Wolfpack.

NCSU head coach Dave Doeren was glad Dunn made all four field goals against Florida State last Saturday, but not as thrilled that another three chip-shots were made Thursday. Dunn made field goals from 29 yards and two from 23. The inability to convert in the red zone caught up to NC State against Wake Forest.

“There were a lot of critical downs in the red zone where we didn’t get touchdowns,” Doeren said. “We settled for three field goals. We had some drops that were very uncharacteristic buy guys on the team, that cost us points and first downs.

“Bottom line, we have to score more touchdowns in the red zone.”

Particularly frustrating is that Wake Forest gave a gift on the first field goal from 29 yards. WFU punt returner Greg Dortch fumbled at the 12-yard line, but the Wolfpack couldn’t muster anything in three plays.

The other unlikely mistake came when redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone, causing Dunn to make the first of his two 23-yard field goals.

“We had a lot of opportunities in that game, a lot of opportunities,” Doeren said.

Doeren pointed out after the game that the offense had tried to get the ball to star junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, but he wasn’t able to get open or it appeared he was held up by the Wake Forest defense. Harmon finished with 15 catches for 134 yards, but didn’t have the chance to simply prove he was better than the defensive player trying to guard him in the red zone.

“We tried to go to him earlier and I thought he got held really bad and they didn’t call it,” Doeren said. “That is the discussion I had on the sideline.

“We had two plays called for him, and both times couldn’t get the ball to him. They covered him on a corner route, and on that particular play, we ended up throwing to Cary, who was wide open and he dropped it.”