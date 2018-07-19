Notebook: NC State players well aware of Clemson game
CHARLOTTE — The game might be months away, but NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and fifth-year senior weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt both understand the meaning of playing Clemson this season.
NCSU lost 38-31 against Clemson last year, with the game turning on a pair of big plays by the Tigers. Punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud went 77 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and running back Tavien Feaster sprinted 89 yards for a touchdown to end the third quarter.
The 2016 contest was marred by kicker Kyle Bambard missing a 33-yard field goal in regulation and Finley threw an interception in overtime, helping Clemson escape with a 24-17 home win. Finley recalled how Memorial Stadium was the loudest venue he has ever played in.
Pratt and Finley said after pushing Clemson to the limit the last two years, there isn’t any fear involved in playing the 2015 national runner-up, 2016 champs and 2017 semifinalist.
Finley believes NC State has everything it needs to compete with Clemson for years to come. He said it is fair to say the squad is aware of when the trip to Clemson occurs. NC State travels to Clemson Oct. 20.
“The most important game of the season is the one you are about to play in [vs. James Madison on Sept. 1], but I’m not going to argue with you that it would be nice to beat Clemson,” Finley said. “I definitely have that one circled in my mind. I think everyone does because we have been very close, it just hasn’t gone our way.”
The Wolfpack, who went 9-4 last year, have unfinished business against the Tigers, and to win the Atlantic Division, the path likely goes through Clemson. Pratt, the defensive player, naturally believes his unit will help determine how far the Wolfpack go.
“Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships,” Pratt said. “I don’t think there is a big separation [with Clemson]. I just think we have to execute more to finish games. It isn’t a big difference. They got the same guys we got.
“We are big. We are strong. We just have to finish. I don’t see a big difference in anybody.”
Pratt is confident the pieces are in piece to live up to the lofty goals set for the program.
“We have the quarterback and an offense that is probably one of the best offenses in college football,” Pratt said. “We have a defense, many people have played, but nobody knows about.”
Finley, Pratt hope to fulfill NFL dreams
Finley and Pratt both have dreams of playing in the NFL, and watched in earnest how their former teammates handled the process this past spring. NC State produced a school-record seven NFL Draft picks, and it could have easily been eight if Finley had pursued that avenue.
Instead, Finley improved his craft by being a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy this past June at Nicholls State, which is run by past and current NFL quarterbacks Archie, Peyton and Eli, along with Cooper Manning.
NC State has produced current NFL quarterbacks Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Mike Glennon (Arizona Cardinals) and Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis Colts). Finley has become well versed on QB U the last three years. The NFL Draft evaluation advised him to return for another year of college, and combined with the fact that so many other quarterbacks were drafted high, the decision to return to Raleigh proved to be a smart one.
The drafting of NC State star defensive end Bradley Chubb with the fifth pick of the draft to the Denver Broncos that could leave a lasting impact on Finley. From sleep patterns to hydration to dealing with the media, Finley took in tips from his past teammate.
“I don’t think there was a better person to learn from,” Finley said. “His situation was pretty awesome. It’s similar to mine where he decided to come back for a lot of different reasons, similar to the reasons I came back.
“Watching him as a professional in his last year of college, I learned a lot from him.”
Similarly, NC State had a recent run of linebackers get drafted by the NFL, including Nate Irving, Audie Cole and Terrell Manning, but none since Manning and Cole in 2012. Pratt hopes to be next in line and like Finley, he paid keen attention to his four defensive line teammates go within the first four rounds.
“You see four of those guys go to the league, what will you do?” Pratt said. “I want to go to the league too. That should drive you.”
Pratt has watched some highlights of Irving’s time at NC State, but he just wants to be “the best Germaine Pratt I can be.”
“I’m not trying to compete with anybody but myself,” Pratt said. “If I can compete with myself, I can be great.”
Taking care of his family is what helps drive Pratt, who attended High Point (N.C.) Central High.
“I don’t want to let my momma down,” Pratt said. “I don’t want to let my little brother down or big brother. It is providing for them. I have nieces now. I just want to stay focus, believe in it and trust God.”
The return of seniors such as Pratt, defensive end Darian Roseboro and defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant, have the Wolfpack defense hopeful to not have any drop off.
“We have guys that have played, but haven’t gotten the starting title,” said Pratt, who is one of those guys. “The standard is still the standard.”
Sun Bowl boost paid off in offseason
College coaches often note how much a win in a bowl game can push a program forward in the offseason.
Finley also believes in that principle, reflecting back on the 52-31 drubbing of Arizona State in the Hyundai Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Finley arguably had one of his best college football games, going 24-of-29 passing for 318 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions.
“That is a lot of momentum and we won it in pretty exciting fashion, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Finley said. “The thing is to not get complacent. I think that is a tribute to our coaching staff to not let that happen. It starts at the top down.”
Finley said the players don’t have that cocky feeling that they “have arrived” because of winning nine games and crushing the Sun Devils at the end of the season. Reaching the ACC championship game remains the goal.
“We are proud of what we accomplished last year because of where this program has been in the past,” Finley said. “Everyone would agree we aren’t where we need to be.”
