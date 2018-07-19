CHARLOTTE — The game might be months away, but NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and fifth-year senior weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt both understand the meaning of playing Clemson this season.

NCSU lost 38-31 against Clemson last year, with the game turning on a pair of big plays by the Tigers. Punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud went 77 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and running back Tavien Feaster sprinted 89 yards for a touchdown to end the third quarter.

The 2016 contest was marred by kicker Kyle Bambard missing a 33-yard field goal in regulation and Finley threw an interception in overtime, helping Clemson escape with a 24-17 home win. Finley recalled how Memorial Stadium was the loudest venue he has ever played in.

Pratt and Finley said after pushing Clemson to the limit the last two years, there isn’t any fear involved in playing the 2015 national runner-up, 2016 champs and 2017 semifinalist.

Finley believes NC State has everything it needs to compete with Clemson for years to come. He said it is fair to say the squad is aware of when the trip to Clemson occurs. NC State travels to Clemson Oct. 20.

“The most important game of the season is the one you are about to play in [vs. James Madison on Sept. 1], but I’m not going to argue with you that it would be nice to beat Clemson,” Finley said. “I definitely have that one circled in my mind. I think everyone does because we have been very close, it just hasn’t gone our way.”

The Wolfpack, who went 9-4 last year, have unfinished business against the Tigers, and to win the Atlantic Division, the path likely goes through Clemson. Pratt, the defensive player, naturally believes his unit will help determine how far the Wolfpack go.

“Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships,” Pratt said. “I don’t think there is a big separation [with Clemson]. I just think we have to execute more to finish games. It isn’t a big difference. They got the same guys we got.

“We are big. We are strong. We just have to finish. I don’t see a big difference in anybody.”

Pratt is confident the pieces are in piece to live up to the lofty goals set for the program.

“We have the quarterback and an offense that is probably one of the best offenses in college football,” Pratt said. “We have a defense, many people have played, but nobody knows about.”