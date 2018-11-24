NC State head coach Kevin Keatts is a superstitious man, but not even he was away of how he made sure history repeated a year later.

NCSU combo guard Braxton Beverly missed the first game last year while awaiting his ruling from the NCAA, and was cleared but didn’t play in the second contest. Beverly played the next four games off the bench and moved into the starting lineup against Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 24, 2017.

Beverly again missed the season opener, this time due to a fractured left hand, played four games off the bench, and sure enough he was in the starting lineup against Mercer on Saturday creating an eery path of following the same date — Nov. 24, 2018. NC State improved to 6-0 with a 78-74 win over Mercer led by fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn’s 19 points.

“He spreads the floor, leadership and he can shoot the ball,” said Dorn on Beverly’s return to the lineup. “He does the right things. He has been here and been through all the battles with us. He has made a lot of big shots in big games.”

Beverly replaced redshirt sophomore Devon Daniels, who has been off to an uneven start this season.

“It was more about Devon than it was about Braxton,” said Keatts about the lineup change.

Beverly missed all four of his three-point field goals and even missed two crucial free throws to finish with one points and four assists in 23 minutes. Keatts either joked or was not joking that Beverly’s beard would be undergoing changes after his 0 of 4 effort.

“Braxton Beverly is now going to have to shave his beard,” Keatts said. “I told him if he ever went 0 for 4, he had to get rid of his beard. He and I will probably have a conversation tomorrow about that.”

Daniels was aggressive in hunting down his offense in his new bench role, but still couldn’t find his touch. He went 2 of 8 from the field and 1 of 5 on three-pointers to finish with nine points in 23 minutes of action. He has only scored more than 10 points once this season, when he busted out for 20 against UNC Asheville.

“I wanted to bring Devon off the bench to look at the game and see the flow of the game,” Keatts said. “I thought he was a little more comfortable today. I feel he has pressing the first few games.

“I had to do the same thing last year with Al Freeman.”