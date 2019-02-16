DURHAM — Duke proved too strong and tall for NC State in the paint, leading to a huge discrepancy in rebounding and 56 points off dunks and layups.

The Blue Devils finished with 10 dunks and never trailed to roll to a 94-78 victory over NC State on Saturday. Duke improved to 23-2 and 11-1 in the ACC, and will likely move up one spot to No. 1 in the country Monday. NC State fell to 18-8 and 6-7 in the league and host 12-11 Boston College on Wednesday.

Duke star freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett led the way, with the former having his way inside to the tune of 32 points in 29 minutes, 18 seconds of action. Barrett did a quality job of feeding the 6-7, 285-pounder, and recorded the fourth triple-double in Duke history — 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — despite being sick this week. The Blue Devils crushed NC State 44-26 on the boards, including grabbing 14 offensive rebounds, which led to a 17-2 second-chance points advantage.

“I thought we competed but I thought we lost some of the toughness plays,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “Give Duke credit and they are a great team. He [Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski] has done a tremendous job.

“It’s a great recruiting class that has actually lived up to the hype. Zion is as good as advertised.”

The Blue Devils had five different players grab at least six rebounds. Duke averages 42.3 rebounds per game, with 14 on the offensive glass. Junior center Marques Bolden had nine points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

NC State only grabbed five offensive rebounds, which tied for the lowest total of the season (Penn State the other game).

“I’m proud of the way my guys competed but we have to get a little tougher because we aren’t the biggest team,” Keatts said. “I thought we got beat up on the glass and in the paint.”

NC State’s lineup of three guards, a small forward and a post player simply was overpowered, particularly from Williamson, who also created foul trouble on the Wolfpack en route to going 8 of 13 at the free-throw line. The Blue Devils played four players who were 6-7 or taller in their starting lineup. For a couple of stretches, NC State played 6-7 freshman forward Jericole Hellems at center.

“We didn’t have an answer for him [Williamson],” Keatts said. “He was the best player on the floor.”