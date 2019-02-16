Notebook: Kevin Keatts lamented Wolfpack needed more 'toughness'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
DURHAM — Duke proved too strong and tall for NC State in the paint, leading to a huge discrepancy in rebounding and 56 points off dunks and layups.
The Blue Devils finished with 10 dunks and never trailed to roll to a 94-78 victory over NC State on Saturday. Duke improved to 23-2 and 11-1 in the ACC, and will likely move up one spot to No. 1 in the country Monday. NC State fell to 18-8 and 6-7 in the league and host 12-11 Boston College on Wednesday.
Duke star freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett led the way, with the former having his way inside to the tune of 32 points in 29 minutes, 18 seconds of action. Barrett did a quality job of feeding the 6-7, 285-pounder, and recorded the fourth triple-double in Duke history — 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — despite being sick this week. The Blue Devils crushed NC State 44-26 on the boards, including grabbing 14 offensive rebounds, which led to a 17-2 second-chance points advantage.
“I thought we competed but I thought we lost some of the toughness plays,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “Give Duke credit and they are a great team. He [Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski] has done a tremendous job.
“It’s a great recruiting class that has actually lived up to the hype. Zion is as good as advertised.”
The Blue Devils had five different players grab at least six rebounds. Duke averages 42.3 rebounds per game, with 14 on the offensive glass. Junior center Marques Bolden had nine points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
NC State only grabbed five offensive rebounds, which tied for the lowest total of the season (Penn State the other game).
“I’m proud of the way my guys competed but we have to get a little tougher because we aren’t the biggest team,” Keatts said. “I thought we got beat up on the glass and in the paint.”
NC State’s lineup of three guards, a small forward and a post player simply was overpowered, particularly from Williamson, who also created foul trouble on the Wolfpack en route to going 8 of 13 at the free-throw line. The Blue Devils played four players who were 6-7 or taller in their starting lineup. For a couple of stretches, NC State played 6-7 freshman forward Jericole Hellems at center.
“We didn’t have an answer for him [Williamson],” Keatts said. “He was the best player on the floor.”
Small window closed fast
NC State had a small window of opportunity where Duke wasn’t quite as scary in the paint. Williams picked up his fourth foul with 12:37 left in the game. NCSU’s DJ Funderburk split the free throws and Duke had a 64-53 lead.
Duke’s 11-point lead did shrink, but only to eight points. Williamson returned to the game with 6:17 left and Duke led 73-65. Williams promptly hit a layup and NC State trailed by double digits the rest of the way.
Keatts could working back to the Wolfpack needing to be tougher, and not taking advantage of Williamson’s absence for 6:20 could be an example. Keatts didn’t think the Wolfpack did enough of the “small things” to pull off the upset.
“I thought we finished the half the right way and we came out and cut it to eight,” Keatts said. “In the second half, we came out and they executed for a couple of big baskets, and then we played from behind the rest of the half.”
Reserve power forward Jack White had six points in 13:06 minutes of action for Duke, in filling in for Williamson. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thought White provided a spark, and that Williamson needs to learn how to play in foul trouble.
“He has been such a good player for us,” Krzyzewski said. “The last month, he’s been OK, but a shell of who he was because he was so good.
“He [Williamson] has played the last two games an unbelievable amount of minutes with four fouls. If we are going to win something big, your best player has to learn to play and have the discipline of playing with fouls.”
Duke wanted to take away three-point shot
NC State made only 6 of 19 from three-point land and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game that limiting the Wolfpack from beyond the arc was a key priority. In particular, he didn’t want sophomore guard Braxton Beverly to get loose from three-point range.
Beverly entered the contest making 14 of 26 from three-point land over his last four games. Duke limited him to 1 of 4 on three-pointers and just eight points.
“We did take away the three,” Krzyzewski said. “Beverly scares the heck out of you. He had eight points and only one three. Defending their three was one of our priorities. We did that.”
Krzyzewski wanted the Wolfpack to play further out on the court, limiting their chances for rebounds. That was another key part of the game plan.
“They are a really good offensive rebounding team, but because they were wide out, it gave our guys a chance,” Krzyzewski said.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook