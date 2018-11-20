NC State coach Kevin Keatts had teased that if called upon, freshman forward Jericole Hellems would be the Wolfpack’s third-string center following the transfer of freshman center Ian Steere.

Sure enough against Saint Peter’s, there was Hellems as the de-facto “tallest” NCSU player after redshirt sophomore DJ Funderburk picked up his second foul on a made free throw with 9:17 left in the first half, and then redshirt junior Wyatt Walker got his second foul with 5:56 left in the half.

“Coach really doesn’t like positions so he stresses that you can work the one-through-five,” Hellems said. “He told us we could switch one-through-five while Wyatt and DJ were in foul trouble.”

The 6-7, 198-pound Hellems took care of business and had a nice first half half with all 10 of his points in helping NCSU lead Saint Peter’s 59-27 at halftime. The St. Louis native knocked down a pair of three-pointers and is shooting 6 of 17 from beyond the arc this season.

“I’m not ready to call him the microwave yet,” Keatts said. “He can score off the bench. He’s a talented freshman and he works hard. He deserves to play well.”

Keatts half-joked that he was OK with the tight whistle because Saint Peters senior center Samuel Idowu also picked up two fouls with 14:33 left in the first half. The game was tied 13-13 but with little height on the court, the Wolfpack went on a epic 27-3 run.

“I thought in the first half we played extremely well,” Keatts said. “I think the officials were trying to help both teams out because all three big guys ended up with two fouls early. I thought that was a great thing.”

Hellems finished with 10 points, two rebounds and a block in 17 minutes of action for the Wolfpack. He has proven the first five games he has solidified a spot in the rotation.

“I work out with the bigs every day,” Hellems said. “I just try and take bits and pieces from Wyatt’s game and DJ’s game. I am just trying to learn and soak everything in as a freshman.”