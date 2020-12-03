In NC State’s first game of the season away from Reynolds Coliseum, it didn’t take long for the Wolfpack to find its rhythm in Bubbleville. The Pack (3-0) was originally scheduled to host William & Mary on Monday night, but the game was canceled due to a positive test within the Tribe’s program. On Tuesday, NC State announced it would travel up to the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT, two days early to play UMass Lowell (1-3) before its scheduled matchup against UConn in Bubbleville this Saturday. The Pack made quick work of the River Hawks, jumping out to a 35-13 lead in the first 13 minutes of the game. NC State was able to take a 43-19 lead into the locker room at the half. The Wolfpack shot 46.7 percent from the perimeter, making 7 of 15 attempts in the opening 20 minutes. But the real difference was on the defensive end. The Pack forced 13 first-half turnovers from UMass Lowell and was able to turn that into 16 points, mostly in transition. “Anytime we come on the court, we want to make our presence felt early,” Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels said. “One thing that we pressed the issue of before this game was just starting out defensively with a lot of pressure, not letting them get in their sets. We watched a lot of film on them. We knew what they were going to bring, and we did a nice job with just you know taking them out their routine, taking them out their sets. “When we start the game bringing that much pressure, it kind of breaks down the other team's confidence. They competed really well, they brought it, but when we start off defensively like that, it's going to be tough for any team to get going against us.”

Freshman guard Cam Hayes had a season-high 17 points in the 90-59 win over UMass Lowell Thursday. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

NC State was able to stretch a 22-point halftime lead into a 55-25 game three-and-a-half minutes out of the locker room following a couple of triples from redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen before the first media timeout of the second half. Allen finished the contest with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc and added three rebounds and one steal. All 14 players on the Wolfpack roster were able to appear in the lopsided affair, including freshman forward Nick Farrar, who made his college debut Thursday. “It's been fun as a coach because I can do a lot of different things with this team both offensively and defensively, and that's rewarding,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “We got some guys that will continue to get better. It's early in our season and we've only played three games. We're so blessed to have the opportunity to be playing, and I think we'll just improve on everything from game to game.”

Cam Hayes impresses for the second straight game

Freshman guard Cam Hayes had a strong 13-point, six-assist performance in the Pack’s win over North Florida last Friday, but Thursday night felt like a breakout performance for the class of 2020 four-star. Hayes finished with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 3-of-6 mark from the perimeter. He also had a team-high six assists and added one steal with just one turnover. “He's getting good,” Keatts said. “He's a really good basketball player. The thing about Cam is, he's a sponge. And he's picking up stuff. I've been really, really tough on him of any freshman that I have because he has to grow up earlier and grow up quicker. I think he's embracing that role, he's doing a good job, he's taking care of the basketball. “A lot of times when you come in as a young guy you don't understand how hard you have to play, and he's starting to compete at a high level. I'm proud of him. I love the way he played. I thought he had a great floor game tonight, and I just want to see him continue to get better.” Thursday marked the third consecutive season-high scoring performance in the freshman’s first three games, and he played a season-high 21 minutes in the victory. The most impressive aspect of Hayes’ performance is how mature he looked in just his third collegiate game. In 40 minutes on the court in the last two contests, the freshman has scored 30 points and produced 12 assists with just one turnover. “Ever since he's stepped on campus, he just has a poise about him,” Daniels said. “He can really handle his own. He doesn't let other teams take him out of his pace. He's just playing his game. He's confident, he's a smooth, well-rounded basketball player. “Like I've said from the beginning, all the freshmen, they bring it at a high level. This is the first year since I've been here that we've had a freshman class this deep. Instead of having grad transfers like in previous years who kind of know their role and know their way around basketball, this young group is just trying to play. They're trying to get minutes, they're trying to find their role and find out how they can help this team. “It brings a whole new outlook for the team, and it just makes us compete that much harder every day in practice.”

Devon Daniels and Jericole Hellems get the start