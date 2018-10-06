NC State fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt enjoyed the breakout game that has been expected of him.

Pratt has been playing well this season, but he took his performance to a different level Saturday. He finished with a career-high 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a bone-crushing sack and a huge fumble recovery in the Wolfpack’s 28-23 victory over Boston College.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren wants to watch the film to see how well his defense played, but he is encouraged.

“It’s fun watching those guys in general, Isaiah [Moore] and Pratt and Louis [Acceus] and Brock [Miller] when he’s in there [at linebacker],” Doeren said. “Pratt is just playing hard and having a good time.

“I think we took them out of a lot of things that they are really good at in the run game. They pride themselves on that. Other than one run, they didn’t do a whole rushing the football today>

The last play came when Boston College was facing second and two at the NCSU 5-yard line, trailing 28-16. Running back Ben Glines kept pushing forward and it became a scrum, but no whistle was blown, and Pratt kept playing to the whistle.

“I just ripped the ball out of his hands,” Pratt said. “At first I was [surprised there was no whistle], but I guess they [the refs] wanted to see if he could punch it in. I just took the ball away.”

NC State unfortunately had its punt blocked for a touchdown following the recovery, and BC still found a way to close the gap, but the game did get shortened time-wise due to Glines’ fumble.

“It was weird, but we got the job done,” said Pratt about the various sequence.

Glines finished with 16 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown, but the Eagles tallied just 120 rushing yards while playing without star running back AJ Dillon, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

“Nobody should run the ball on us, that’s our pride,” Pratt said.

The 13 tackles marked the third time in five games this season that Pratt has reached double figures. He improved to 49 tackles on the season in five games, putting him on pace to crush last year’s total of 69.

“We are a defense that is hungry and it’s a young group,” Pratt said. “I think we are more hungry than last year on the defensive team. Some people had some entitlement there. We are a young group that is trying to get better.”