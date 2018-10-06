Notebook: Germaine Pratt brings the heat
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt enjoyed the breakout game that has been expected of him.
Pratt has been playing well this season, but he took his performance to a different level Saturday. He finished with a career-high 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a bone-crushing sack and a huge fumble recovery in the Wolfpack’s 28-23 victory over Boston College.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren wants to watch the film to see how well his defense played, but he is encouraged.
“It’s fun watching those guys in general, Isaiah [Moore] and Pratt and Louis [Acceus] and Brock [Miller] when he’s in there [at linebacker],” Doeren said. “Pratt is just playing hard and having a good time.
“I think we took them out of a lot of things that they are really good at in the run game. They pride themselves on that. Other than one run, they didn’t do a whole rushing the football today>
The last play came when Boston College was facing second and two at the NCSU 5-yard line, trailing 28-16. Running back Ben Glines kept pushing forward and it became a scrum, but no whistle was blown, and Pratt kept playing to the whistle.
“I just ripped the ball out of his hands,” Pratt said. “At first I was [surprised there was no whistle], but I guess they [the refs] wanted to see if he could punch it in. I just took the ball away.”
NC State unfortunately had its punt blocked for a touchdown following the recovery, and BC still found a way to close the gap, but the game did get shortened time-wise due to Glines’ fumble.
“It was weird, but we got the job done,” said Pratt about the various sequence.
Glines finished with 16 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown, but the Eagles tallied just 120 rushing yards while playing without star running back AJ Dillon, who missed the game with an ankle injury.
“Nobody should run the ball on us, that’s our pride,” Pratt said.
The 13 tackles marked the third time in five games this season that Pratt has reached double figures. He improved to 49 tackles on the season in five games, putting him on pace to crush last year’s total of 69.
“We are a defense that is hungry and it’s a young group,” Pratt said. “I think we are more hungry than last year on the defensive team. Some people had some entitlement there. We are a young group that is trying to get better.”
Hype set to begin on playing at Clemson
NC State might only play one ranked opponent this season, but most importantly it’s the next game. NCSU plays at Clemson on Oct. 20, and it’s a game some of the players circled on the calendar during the summer.
NCSU sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley was one of the players who circled the date.
"It's exciting to go back down there and it is an awesome place to play," Finley said.
For a little bit, the Wolfpack will enjoy being 5-0 and getting healed up during a second off week on the schedule. The first bye week was unexpected when Hurricane Florence dashed the hopes of playing ranked West Virginia.
“I want them to enjoy the respect they have earned nationally because they deserve that,” Doeren said.
Doeren said ball security will be a major point of emphasis this upcoming week.
“It’s a great place to be right now,” said Doeren on having two weeks to prepare for Clemson. “We’ll be getting ready for a heck of a team down the road, but our players are excited and they deserve to be.”
Teams and seasons are always defined by how you you do against the top opponents, and Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the country and didn’t need much time to obliterate Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
“We are a good football team,” Pratt said. “Inside, we know what we got with great pieces on offense and defense. Some of the guys on the defense didn’t get the recognition as last year. We just keep on getting better each and every day.”
Kelvin Harmon delivers on third downs
NC State junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon has the gift to make the hard look easy.
Whether it is going up and overpowering a defensive back, using fancy footwork along the sideline or gaining that last-second separation due to good body control, the powerfully built 6-foot-3, 214-pounder possesses it all. Sometimes a big play can happen when Harmon is self-aware that he needs to turn into a defensive back and prevent an interception.
All the various facets of Harmon was on display with nine catches for 128 yards and a 34-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that gave the Wolfpack a 28-3 lead with 2:57 remaining. The wheels might have come off after that score, but Harmon always offers a steadying presence, especially on third downs, which his teammates appreciate.
“It’s not fair because even when you do your best to guard him, he can still find a way to make the catch,” said redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who added 10 receptions for 99 yards and a score. “You give him a chance, he’ll come down to it.”
NC State finished 10 of 15 on third downs, continuing a season-long trend of success on the money down.
“Third downs are all about matchups and we feel really good about Kelvin all the time,” Finley said. “The coverage dictates on getting the ball to Kelvin. I trust Kelvin and we have had a connection that we developed over a long time.”
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook