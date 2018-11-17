NC State fifth-year senior forward Eric Lockett is making his minutes count off the bench.

Lockett has good past experience on knowing how to fit into new situations. He previously played for Florida International, Chipola (Fla.) Junior College and George Mason. He earned his degree at FIU and made the move to NC State last spring.



He scored a season-high nine points in 19 minutes of action, plus five rebounds in sparking NC State to a 82-63 win over Maine on Saturday. Playing in a Power Five Conference and being apart of a winning program is what drove the 6-foot-5, 193-pounder to transfer to NC State (4-0) and play for head coach Kevin Keatts. He knows he could be playing more minutes elsewhere, but he’s happy with his role due to the culture within the program.



“I can score, definitely on the defensive end come in and heat up the ball and get stops,” Lockett said. “I can rebound, assists and just make plays really.



“I wanted to come to a place where I knew we were going to win and it was a good culture, and I’ll be coached really hard. That is what I am getting out of this program.”



Keatts faced the recruiting choice last spring of bringing in a quality veteran such as Lockett or go with an incoming freshman who might not be ready right away. Lockett’s versatility has reminded Keatts of fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn, which is high praise.



“I didn’t want to have five or six freshmen coming into the year because it’s tough to win with freshman,” Keatts said. “He was available and I’ve known Eric a very long time. He can do a little bit of everything.”



Lockett averaged 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 37 minutes per contest last year for a 14-18 Florida International squad, so he definitely knows a heavier workload. He and freshman forward Jericole Hellems have provided quality depth behind wings Dorn, Devon Daniels and C.J. Bryce. Lockett is averaging six points in 19.3 minutes a contest for the Wolfpack.



“[My past] has given me different ways I can help a team because I’ve played many different roles,” Lockett said. “I’m figuring out my role right now and doing what I can do to help us win.



“There are definitely some things that I can do more of as the season goes on. It’s a long season.”



The wings have definitely had their fair share of battles during practice.



“We go at it and it definitely gets physical,” Lockett said. “You really can’t take a play off against these guys. It is very competitive.”



Bryce has appreciated what Lockett has given the team.



“Eric Lockett is great,” Bryce said. “He’s a great defensive player and does what he is needed to do. He has experience. He is a great addition to the team.”

