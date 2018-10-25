CHARLOTTE — NC State head coach Kevin Keatts was in midseason form at ACC Operation Basketball, whether discussing the recent injury of sophomore guard Braxton Beverly or the playing abilities of his coaching staff.

The Beverly injury is a serious matter for the Wolfpack’s playing rotation. He fractured his non-shooting left hand in practice last Friday and had a successful surgery Tuesday. Keatts isn’t sure what Beverly’s timeline will be, but he was hopeful.

“He is doing well and had a great conversation with him last night,” Keatts said. “We talked and he’s in great spirits. I know you guys want a timetable, so I’d say probably looking at the middle of non-conference.”

That would put Beverly’s return at perhaps early December, but Keatts said there is a chance he’d be back earlier than that. He definitely won’t be playing against Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener Nov. 6.

“We are going to miss him and obviously having a few practices without him, I realize how great of a shooter he’s been for us,” Keatts said.

Keatts said he’ll take the blame for Beverly’s injured hand.

“I had him play defense for the first time in his life,” Keatts said. “He had a collision with one of the post guys and ended up breaking his hand.”

Sophomore guard Blake Harris, who transferred from Missouri last January, could assume some of Beverly’s duties.

“If we have anything on this roster this year, we have a bunch of guards,” Keatts said. “Where we are lacking at is his ability to make shots. Before he got hurt, he was shooting the ball well.

“It won’t change our rotation much — some guys will play a few more minutes than I expected.”

Beverly is the second injury of the young season, with freshman center Manny Bates going down during the summer after re-injuring the shoulder that he hurt last year in high school. The Fayetteville, N.C., product will redshirt this season and was spotted wearing his sling last Friday at Primetime With The Pack. He could be shedding that soon.

“He won’t practice [this season], but hopefully he’ll be able to get out of his sling by the end of this week,” Keatts said. “He’ll be able to get out and shoot a little bit and work on his arm and range of motion. I doubt I will put him in a practice this year.”