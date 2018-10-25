Notebook: Braxton Beverly expected out for early portion of schedule
CHARLOTTE — NC State head coach Kevin Keatts was in midseason form at ACC Operation Basketball, whether discussing the recent injury of sophomore guard Braxton Beverly or the playing abilities of his coaching staff.
The Beverly injury is a serious matter for the Wolfpack’s playing rotation. He fractured his non-shooting left hand in practice last Friday and had a successful surgery Tuesday. Keatts isn’t sure what Beverly’s timeline will be, but he was hopeful.
“He is doing well and had a great conversation with him last night,” Keatts said. “We talked and he’s in great spirits. I know you guys want a timetable, so I’d say probably looking at the middle of non-conference.”
That would put Beverly’s return at perhaps early December, but Keatts said there is a chance he’d be back earlier than that. He definitely won’t be playing against Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener Nov. 6.
“We are going to miss him and obviously having a few practices without him, I realize how great of a shooter he’s been for us,” Keatts said.
Keatts said he’ll take the blame for Beverly’s injured hand.
“I had him play defense for the first time in his life,” Keatts said. “He had a collision with one of the post guys and ended up breaking his hand.”
Sophomore guard Blake Harris, who transferred from Missouri last January, could assume some of Beverly’s duties.
“If we have anything on this roster this year, we have a bunch of guards,” Keatts said. “Where we are lacking at is his ability to make shots. Before he got hurt, he was shooting the ball well.
“It won’t change our rotation much — some guys will play a few more minutes than I expected.”
Beverly is the second injury of the young season, with freshman center Manny Bates going down during the summer after re-injuring the shoulder that he hurt last year in high school. The Fayetteville, N.C., product will redshirt this season and was spotted wearing his sling last Friday at Primetime With The Pack. He could be shedding that soon.
“He won’t practice [this season], but hopefully he’ll be able to get out of his sling by the end of this week,” Keatts said. “He’ll be able to get out and shoot a little bit and work on his arm and range of motion. I doubt I will put him in a practice this year.”
What to call Torin Dorn?
NC State football had a hard time narrowing down Jaylen Samuels position, and another Charlotte native is getting similar treatment.
Samuels burst on the scene from Charlotte Mallard Creek and was called a tight end, wingback, slot receiver, fullback and slot receiver. The Wolfpack settled on H-back his senior year in 2017.
Fifth-year senior Torin Dorn, who attended Charlotte Vance High, has been referred to as a wing, small ball power forward, guard and small forward.
“I would call him a new-breed guard,” Keatts said. “I would never, ever, ever, ever call Torin Dorn a power forward. Don’t you [the media] do it either. When I think of a power forward, I think of a guy who can post up and can defend only the post players.”
Keatts is stressing unconventional basketball this season and calls Dorn his “fourth guard.”
“I call him our big guard, and we switch all screens on the perimeter anyway,” Keatts said.
Coaches have interesting mindsets in evaluating players
When Keatts was recruiting C.J. Bryce to play for him at UNC Wilmington, he didn’t want him to play well on the traveling team circuit while in high school. Mid-major coaches view things a little different than their ACC counterparts.
“You would go to a game during the summer and C.J. would have 30 points,” Keatts said. “Then the next time you go watch him, he’d have six or seven points. When you are at a place like Wilmington, you aren’t rooting against a kid, but when an ACC coach would come and sit down at his game, you were hoping he wouldn’t have those 30 points.”
Keatts knew he had stolen a player when he landed Bryce. He also wouldn’t have minded seeing him stay at UNCW after Keatts departed for NC State because he viewed it as not “being fair” if he brought players with him to Raleigh.
“We recruited a guy who was higher than the CAA,” Keatts said. “Our assistant coaches did a great job, and we landed him. He had a good freshman year and a great sophomore year, averaging 18 points per game.
“When he decided at the end of the day to transfer, then we got involved with it. I didn’t want to play against him at another ACC school. I knew Wake Forest had called on him, and UVA called on him.”
The redshirt junior was a slasher at UNCW, but has more range on his shot after redshirting last year.
“His versatility, leadership and knowledge of the system are great things,” Keatts said.
How a motto was born
Keatts has been surprised how the “Kevin Keatts is a winner” phrase has caught fire in Wolfpack Nation and sometimes with particular recruits.
Keatts joked he never said that was his motto, but he’s happy with the message.
“I said that in my press conference, and it’s amazing how that has taken off,” Keatts said. “I’ve been successful in life. What I’m saying is that I love to win in life and not just basketball.
“I’m at football games, and guys will be walking around yelling, ‘Kevin Keatts is a winner!’ I think the only person who loves that is my son because he is named Kevin Keatts. He enjoys it a lot more than I do.”
Keatts’ winning persona might not take place in pickup basketball games after his knee injury last spring. He hinted that he could make a comeback at some point, even though he knows playing after age 40 might not be a good idea.
Assistant coach Takayo Siddle showed his outside shot by sinking a corner three-pointer right away at Primetime At The Pack last Friday. Keatts, though, was not ready to anoint him as the top player on the staff. Siddle and director of operations Thomas Carr played for Keatts at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy.
“He thinks he is,” Keatts said. “My assistant coaches were playing pickup the other day, and I was so jealous. I had to sit up top and didn’t have the chance to play. It was very disturbing to me.
“I didn’t teach him [Takayo] his jumper, but I taught Thomas. He wasn’t a very good basketball player, but he could shoot the ball.”
