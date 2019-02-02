Kerry Blackshear had 13 points and 13 rebounds Saturday to help No. 12 Virginia Tech beat No. 23 North Carolina State 47-24 in the Wolfpack's lowest-scoring output of the shot-clock era.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 points for the Hokies (18-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led the entire way despite playing without point guard Justin Robinson. Virginia Tech didn't put up huge numbers, shooting just 36 percent and making 7 of 21 3-pointers.

Then again, Virginia Tech didn't need much production against the cold-cold-cold-shooting Wolfpack (16-6, 4-5).

NC State made just 9 of 54 shots for the game, a conversion rate of 16.7 percent that included a 2-for-28 showing from 3-point range. It was NC State's lowest scoring output in any game since managing 12 points in a win against Duke in the 1968 ACC Tournament, nearly two decades before the implementation of the shot clock.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies' already-limited numbers were further depleted by Robinson's absence. The senior came in averaging 14.4 points but left early from Wednesday's win at Miami with an injury, then showed up in Raleigh sporting protective boot on his left foot. But Blackshear led the way, while the Hokies got some balance - even of the low-scoring variety - from Wabissa Bede (nine points) and Ahmed Hill (nine points) against the inept Wolfpack.

NC State: Kevin Keatts' team never gave itself a chance Saturday with its complete inability to accomplish the most basic element in the game - putting the ball in the basket. NC State made 1 of 17 shots to start the game and its first 11 3-point tries in a performance that stupefied its normally rowdy home crowd. Underling all that trouble was sophomore guard Braxton Beverly. A week to the day after hitting the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Clemson on this court, he went 0 for 12 overall and 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host No. 15 Louisville on Tuesday night.

NC State: A demanding three-game stretch ends Tuesday at No. 9 North Carolina.