Nine Wolfpack players earn preseason All-ACC honors from PFF
NC State had nine players earn preseason All-ACC honors according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
The Wolfpack had a total of 10 selections. Four of those selections earned first-team honors, which was third-most of any team in the league.
Once again, sophomore running back Zonovan Knight was the only player in the conference to earn first-team honors for two separate positions.
Knight, who finished sixth in the ACC with 1,297 all-purpose yards in 2020, earned first-team honors as a running back and kick returner according to PFF.
Here were the remaining NC State players that earned preseason All-ACC honors according to PFF:
First-team All-ACC
RB — Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight
OT — Sophomore left tackle Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu
IOL — Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson
KR — Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight
"NC State returns one of the most elusive backs in college football in Zonovan Knight," PFF said. "His 0.34 broken tackles per attempt tied for fourth among all Power Five running backs in 2020, paving the way to an 87.1 rushing grade that ranked 10th among that group."
Despite earning the second-most carries on the team in 2020, Knight was the Pack's leading rusher with 788 yards (5.5 yards per rush) and 10 touchdowns. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 373 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown return in the Miami game.
Knight led NC State with 1,297 all-purpose yards last fall, 423 more than any other player on the roster. He is the top returning rusher in the ACC this season.
The Wolfpack ball carrier has already earned preseason first-team All-ACC honors from Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, and Lindy's college football preview magazines.
The same could be said of Ekwonu, who also earned preseason third-team All-American honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.
The Athletic called Ekwonu "the most feared lineman in the ACC" this summer. He was also named the 10th-best returning offensive tackle in college football this season by PFF.
According to PFF, Ekwonu earned the second-highest run-blocking grade in the conference last season, second only to Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
"Primarily playing left tackle for the Wolfpack in his two years on campus, dabbling at guard for a few games to start 2020, Ekwonu owns a 61.9 career pass-block grade with 15 combined sacks and hits allowed," PFF said. "That's not particularly impressive, but he's one of the best run-blockers in the country. Ekwonu's 92.1 run-block grade as an underclassman was the fourth-best mark among FBS tackles. And two of the three ahead of him are now in the NFL.
"North Carolina State deploys a zone rushing attack, with over three-fourths of the team's runs being such since 2019, and that’s where Ekownu is a true mauler. He is tied with Kentucky's Darian Kinnard for the most big-time blocks — PFF’s highest-graded plays for linemen — on zone runs over the past two seasons."
PFF's All-ACC.teams are the first this summer to include Gibson on the first team, and the analytics site is high on the returning team captain.
Gibson was an every-game starter on the Wolfpack offensive line. He was the highest-graded pass protector on the team according to PFF, who also named him the third-best returning interior offensive lineman in college football.
Gibson was also the only Wolfpack player to appear on PFF's preseason All-American teams, earning second-team honors as a center.
"Gibson is an athletic defensive tackle-to-center convert," PFF said. "He flipped to the offensive side of the ball in the middle of the 2018 season, his second one with NC State. Gibson was named the starting center for 2019, performed quite well and then broke out in 2020 in his second year holding the job.
"He posted a grade above 80.0 as both a run- and pass-blocker, something only five other Power Five centers accomplished in the past five years. Four of those five are now in the NFL, with the other being Linderbaum from last season."
Second-team All-ACC
WR — Senior receiver Emeka Emezie
DT — Graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden
Emezie has been a consensus preseason All-ACC pick this summer, earning second-team honors from Phil Steele and Athlon Sports while also making an appearance on Lindy's third-team squad.
Emezie has been the Pack's leading receiver the past two seasons. The 6-3, 212-pounder reeled in 12 receptions for 738 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. He produced 84 or more rushing yards in five of his 12 appearances last season.
Durden is a bit of a surprise to make the preseason All-ACC squad, but he shouldn't be.
A former three-star prospect that was ranked 22nd nationally among defensive tackles in the 2017 class according to Rivals, Durden transferred as a graduate to NC State from Florida State this offseason.
The 6-5, 305-pounder is already considered one of the top transfers in the country. Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked Durden No. 11 in its top 30 countdown of the best college football transfers in 2021.
Durden was a two-year starter at Florida State before injuries sidelined him for the majority of the 2020 season. Over three years, he tallied 68 tackles, 13 for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over 26 contests.
Third-team All-ACC
P — Redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill
PR — Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas
Gill and Thomas have also been consensus preseason All-ACC picks this summer. Gill earned third-team honors from Athlon and Lindy's, and Thomas was named a first-team punt returner by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.
Gill is already in the NC State record books, and he currently has the best punt average in school history with a mark of 46.3 yards per attempt. He tied for third in the ACC last season with a punt average of 44.9 yards per attempt, which was also the fifth-best mark in program history.
Thomas was the Pack's primary punt returner and second-leading receiver last fall. He returned 10 punts for 100 yards, averaging 10.0 yards per return. As a receiver, he caught 42 balls for 529 yards and six touchdowns. A trick-play weapon with a more-than-capable arm, Thomas also completed a 31-yard touchdown pass, the third of his career.
Honorable Mention All-ACC
K — Junior placekicker Christopher Dunn
LB — Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas
This marks the second preseason All-ACC honor of the summer for Dunn and the first for Thomas.
Dunn is already the program's all-time leader with 56 field goal makes. In three seasons of collegiate football, he's a perfect 122-of-122 on PAT attempts. He set a career-high with two 53-yard field goal makes in 2020, marking the longest made attempt by a Wolfpack kicker since 2012.
Thomas recorded 58 tackles in 10 starts last season. The 6-0, 238-pounder had the third-most tackles for loss on the team (9.5), second-most quarterback pressures (5.0) and the fourth-most sacks (3.0).
