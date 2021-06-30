Nine Wolfpack players earn preseason All-ACC honors from PFF

Here were the remaining NC State players that earned preseason All-ACC honors according to PFF:

Knight, who finished sixth in the ACC with 1,297 all-purpose yards in 2020, earned first-team honors as a running back and kick returner according to PFF.

Once again, sophomore running back Zonovan Knight was the only player in the conference to earn first-team honors for two separate positions.

The Wolfpack had a total of 10 selections. Four of those selections earned first-team honors, which was third-most of any team in the league.

RB — Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight

OT — Sophomore left tackle Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu

IOL — Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson

KR — Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight

"NC State returns one of the most elusive backs in college football in Zonovan Knight," PFF said. "His 0.34 broken tackles per attempt tied for fourth among all Power Five running backs in 2020, paving the way to an 87.1 rushing grade that ranked 10th among that group."

Despite earning the second-most carries on the team in 2020, Knight was the Pack's leading rusher with 788 yards (5.5 yards per rush) and 10 touchdowns. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 373 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown return in the Miami game.

Knight led NC State with 1,297 all-purpose yards last fall, 423 more than any other player on the roster. He is the top returning rusher in the ACC this season.

The Wolfpack ball carrier has already earned preseason first-team All-ACC honors from Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, and Lindy's college football preview magazines.

The same could be said of Ekwonu, who also earned preseason third-team All-American honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

The Athletic called Ekwonu "the most feared lineman in the ACC" this summer. He was also named the 10th-best returning offensive tackle in college football this season by PFF.

According to PFF, Ekwonu earned the second-highest run-blocking grade in the conference last season, second only to Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Primarily playing left tackle for the Wolfpack in his two years on campus, dabbling at guard for a few games to start 2020, Ekwonu owns a 61.9 career pass-block grade with 15 combined sacks and hits allowed," PFF said. "That's not particularly impressive, but he's one of the best run-blockers in the country. Ekwonu's 92.1 run-block grade as an underclassman was the fourth-best mark among FBS tackles. And two of the three ahead of him are now in the NFL.

"North Carolina State deploys a zone rushing attack, with over three-fourths of the team's runs being such since 2019, and that’s where Ekownu is a true mauler. He is tied with Kentucky's Darian Kinnard for the most big-time blocks — PFF’s highest-graded plays for linemen — on zone runs over the past two seasons."

PFF's All-ACC.teams are the first this summer to include Gibson on the first team, and the analytics site is high on the returning team captain.

Gibson was an every-game starter on the Wolfpack offensive line. He was the highest-graded pass protector on the team according to PFF, who also named him the third-best returning interior offensive lineman in college football.

Gibson was also the only Wolfpack player to appear on PFF's preseason All-American teams, earning second-team honors as a center.

"Gibson is an athletic defensive tackle-to-center convert," PFF said. "He flipped to the offensive side of the ball in the middle of the 2018 season, his second one with NC State. Gibson was named the starting center for 2019, performed quite well and then broke out in 2020 in his second year holding the job.

"He posted a grade above 80.0 as both a run- and pass-blocker, something only five other Power Five centers accomplished in the past five years. Four of those five are now in the NFL, with the other being Linderbaum from last season."