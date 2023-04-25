EMERSON, Ga. – From high-flying wings to dominant bigs to versatile, athletic guards, the talent displayed during the first session of the Nike EYBL in Atlanta was once again second to none. To that end, we managed to zero-in on the 10 players who stood out above the rest over the three-day event and the names we heard the most among the college coaches on the sidelines. EYBL ATLANTA: Tre Johnson | Liam McNeeley | Jayden Reid

The 6-foot-7 guard was dynamic all weekend, getting to his spots at-will, knocking down shots and creating offense for his teammates. Dybantsa’s one- and two-dribble pull-ups are particularly hard to contend with once he establishes his drive. His size and length frustrated defenders all weekend, particularly in his 29-point, six-rebound, four-assist outing against Team Final (Penn.) on Saturday. Dybantsa more than lived up to the hype surrounding him being the top sophomore in the country.

By now we’ve been accustomed to Boozer’s special blend of size and skill, but the 6-foot-9 forward has seemingly added another gear, particularly on the offensive end. Boozer, who played in the E16 division, consistently blew by defenders with ease to finish with high percentage shots at the rim. He continued his terrorization of the painted area on both ends of the floor and masterfully found the open man out of double teams. It’s clear that he’s got no interest in giving up his top-ranked status in 2025, erupting for 40 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in a win over the NJ Scholars on Saturday.

The one prospect that could push Boozer for No. 1 in the 2025 class is Flagg and that truth became even more evident over the weekend. Flagg opened the EYBL with a mind-boggling 52-point, 12-rebound performance that will be talked about for years to come. Flagg’s unique combination of size (now 6-foot-10), skill set, motor and IQ overwhelmed the opposition all weekend. He played in the E16 division, which is where he should be per his age, but from a skill perspective, Flagg is a man among boys, leading the league in scoring and blocks.

Givens plays a role at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, where high major D-I prospects and McDonald’s All Americans are always in abundance, but this weekend he showed why he’s a star in his own right. Givens made impeccable reads off the pick-and-roll, controlled pace like a seasoned quarterback and picked his spots with balance. Givens’ 28-point, five-rebound, four-assist performance against the Indy Heat was a legit masterclass in running an offense.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard picked up where he left off last summer dominating the adidas 3SSB by obliterating the competition in the EYBL. His best game was a 30-point outing in a loss to the NH Lightning (N.Y.). Mustaf went 9-of-14 from the floor and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line and was nearly impossible to keep out of the lane all weekend. He always commands the tempo and controls the flow in the halfcourt sets.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard is a natural scorer who hunts and finds his shot often. He’s slippery on the wing and gets to his spots with purpose; no wasted movements coupled with a keen eye as a playmaker. Lewis finished the weekend as the EYBL’s leading scorer headed into the second session this weekend. Expect his stock to skyrocket.

Cadeau is fresh off leading Link Academy (Mo.) to the GEICO Nationals title earlier this month and now he’s proving to be the top point guard in the EYBL. Cadeau is a pass-first and second floor general who just has a knack for always making the right reads in a given situation. He’s a hound of a defender and the ultimate playmaker for his teammates. There was no better evidence of this than when he posted 14 points, 15 assists, four rebounds and two steals in a win over the Georgia Stars on Saturday. No surprise that he’s leading the EYBL in assists at 10.8 per game.

The young star has just got “it.” Forget about the fact that he’s playing up two levels, Stokes has an elite blend of athleticism, instincts and energy that translate into instant production on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-7 forward does it all and plays with no fear or intimidation despite being an underclassman, evident in his numbers by the end of the weekend's session: 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game.

Swartz was stellar all weekend, using his 6-foot-4 frame to shoot over smaller guards, get into the lane and absorb plus finish through contact and create offense for his teammates using his innate IQ and feel. Swartz brought energy and athleticism on the defensive end that frustrated opposing guards all weekend.

