NFL Draft: Top 10 OL heading into the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the offensive line.
1. Evan Neal, Alabama
To me he’s by far the best tackle in this draft and I don’t think it’s that close. He’s a freak of nature who could be a Hall of Famer and should be the top overall pick.
2. Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Ekwonu has amazing feet and can play tackle but also slide inside to guard if needed.
3. Tyler Linberbaum, Iowa
Linderbaum is the best center prospect by far in this year's draft class. He won’t get past the top 15.
4. Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Cross rounded out into form this season as the former five-star has amazing length and athletic ability.
5. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Green is the best pure interior lineman in the draft according to some. He is a great run blocker.
6. Zion Johnson, Boston College
Johnson showed his versatility at the Senior Bowl snapping center and he’s a can’t-miss interior lineman.
7. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Penning is an absolute mauler and the most physical of the tackles but is high risk as he can stay high.
8. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Raimann is a steady and solid lineman who won’t wow you but also won’t let you find a ton of mistakes on film.
9. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kinnard can be a tackle or guard and he’s a leader. He came back last season and matured even more.
10. Nicholas Petite-Frere, Ohio State
A great athlete with length and a great frame, he could be a steal in the second round.