NFL Draft: Top 10 OL heading into the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the offensive line.



1. Evan Neal, Alabama

To me he’s by far the best tackle in this draft and I don’t think it’s that close. He’s a freak of nature who could be a Hall of Famer and should be the top overall pick.

*****

2. Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Ekwonu has amazing feet and can play tackle but also slide inside to guard if needed.

*****

3. Tyler Linberbaum, Iowa

Linderbaum is the best center prospect by far in this year's draft class. He won’t get past the top 15.

*****

4. Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Cross rounded out into form this season as the former five-star has amazing length and athletic ability.

*****

5. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Green is the best pure interior lineman in the draft according to some. He is a great run blocker.

*****

6. Zion Johnson, Boston College

Johnson showed his versatility at the Senior Bowl snapping center and he’s a can’t-miss interior lineman.

*****

7. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Penning is an absolute mauler and the most physical of the tackles but is high risk as he can stay high.

*****

8. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Raimann is a steady and solid lineman who won’t wow you but also won’t let you find a ton of mistakes on film.

*****

9. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kinnard can be a tackle or guard and he’s a leader. He came back last season and matured even more.

*****

10. Nicholas Petite-Frere, Ohio State