NFL Draft: Top 10 OL heading into the NFL Combine

Evan Neal
Evan Neal (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the offensive line.


*****

*****

1. Evan Neal, Alabama

To me he’s by far the best tackle in this draft and I don’t think it’s that close. He’s a freak of nature who could be a Hall of Famer and should be the top overall pick.

*****

2.  Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Ekwonu has amazing feet and can play tackle but also slide inside to guard if needed.

*****  

3. Tyler Linberbaum, Iowa 

Linderbaum is the best center prospect by far in this year's draft class. He won’t get past the top 15.

*****  

4. Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Cross rounded out into form this season as the former five-star has amazing length and athletic ability.

*****  

5. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M 

Green is the best pure interior lineman in the draft according to some. He is a great run blocker.

*****  

6. Zion Johnson, Boston College

Johnson showed his versatility at the Senior Bowl snapping center and he’s a can’t-miss interior lineman.

*****  

7. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Penning is an absolute mauler and the most physical of the tackles but is high risk as he can stay high.

*****  

8. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Raimann is a steady and solid lineman who won’t wow you but also won’t let you find a ton of mistakes on film.

*****  

9. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky 

Kinnard can be a tackle or guard and he’s a leader. He came back last season and matured even more.

*****  

10. Nicholas Petite-Frere, Ohio State

A great athlete with length and a great frame, he could be a steal in the second round.


