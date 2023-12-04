NC State WR Joshua Crabtree set to transfer
NC State redshirt sophomore Joshua Crabtree will be entering the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility.
Crabtree played only on special teams this season, and logged nine plays and 15 games played in his three-year career.
Crabtree is one of 17 players who have departed the NCSU program since Sept. He joins other wide receivers such as Porter Rooks, Anthony Smith and Terrell Timmons.
Rivals.com had Crabtree as a three-star prospect in the class of 2020, and he was ranked No. 38 overall in the state of North Carolina. Crabtree had 47 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns his senior year at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High.
Crabtree picked NC State over offers from Air Force, Army, Liberty and Navy.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore
• C.J. Clark, nose tackle, redshirt junior
• Lyndon Cooper, center, redshirt sophomore
• Joshua Crabtree, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior
• Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore
• Jakeen Harris, safety, fifth-year senior
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior
• MJ Morris, quarterback, sophomore
• Porter Rooks, wide receiver, senior
• Cedric Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior
• Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, sophomore
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
• Torren Wright, middle linebacker, redshirt freshman
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE