NC State redshirt sophomore Joshua Crabtree will be entering the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility. Crabtree played only on special teams this season, and logged nine plays and 15 games played in his three-year career.

NC State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Joshua Crabtree will be transferring. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Advertisement

Crabtree is one of 17 players who have departed the NCSU program since Sept. He joins other wide receivers such as Porter Rooks, Anthony Smith and Terrell Timmons. Rivals.com had Crabtree as a three-star prospect in the class of 2020, and he was ranked No. 38 overall in the state of North Carolina. Crabtree had 47 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns his senior year at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High. Crabtree picked NC State over offers from Air Force, Army, Liberty and Navy.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhdmUgZW50ZXJlZCB0aGUgcG9ydGFsIHdpdGggMiBZZWFycyBv ZiBFbGlnaWJpbGl0eSE8YnI+NuKAmTMgMjA1IGxiczxicj40LjU0LTQwPGJy PjQxLjIgVmVydGljYWwgPGJyPjQuMDggU2h1dHRsZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vV0xtTHphdzg3WCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dMbUx6YXc4N1g8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9zaCBDcmFidHJlZSAoQGpjcmFidHJlZTM0KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pjcmFidHJlZTM0L3N0YXR1 cy8xNzMxNjczODUzOTYzNzM5NDg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NC State players who have left the program:

• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore • C.J. Clark, nose tackle, redshirt junior • Lyndon Cooper, center, redshirt sophomore • Joshua Crabtree, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore • Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore • Darius Edmundson, safety, senior • Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore • Jakeen Harris, safety, fifth-year senior • Jordan Houston, running back, senior • MJ Morris, quarterback, sophomore • Porter Rooks, wide receiver, senior • Cedric Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore • Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore • Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior • Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, sophomore • Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman • Torren Wright, middle linebacker, redshirt freshman