The college wrestling season officially started Thursday. The Wolfpack’s campaign opens Saturday with wrestle-offs at the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility prior to the Florida State game at 12:45 p.m. and several members of the team will be in action Sunday at the Hokie Open. We preview what's ahead for the Wolfpack this winter…

157-pound redshirt sophomore Hayden Hidlay did not lose last year until the NCAA finals. NC State media relations

With an NCAA team trophy for a fourth-place national finish last year, NC State has established itself as a wrestling powerhouse and brings in more highly touted recruits than ever before. This year’s freshman class was a consensus top-six group ranked as high as third nationally.

But those numerous top-100 prospects that join the squad every year learn quickly that everything is earned and nothing is given in Raleigh. That even includes team-issued gear. “Our sport is all about earning what you get,” seventh-year head coach Pat Popolizio said. “I want these guys when they’re walking around with NC State wrestling on to be very prideful. We need that.” The coach gives his newcomers just the essentials when they arrive — one shirt, one pair of shorts, a pair of socks and running shoes, and a collared shirt emblazoned with the school’s logo. The rest of the plethora of team gear is given after preseason workouts end in early October and each wrestler has earned his roster spot. There will be no entitled athletes on Popolizio’s squad, despite each newcomer possessing numerous prep accolades. “That’s something we work really hard to set the tone and establish right away,” he admitted. “We’re going to work extremely hard and I think a lot of these guys thought they were working hard [when they arrived], and now they know that they’re working hard. When you’re around guys that are working really, really hard, like our older guys, you have a good understanding they can run circles around you. “I think that’s what makes NC State special; it’s a hard-working athletic department and we’re going to replicate that in our program.” The Wolfpack is in a position where there aren’t likely to be a lot of freshmen contributing right away, but after losing six end-of-year starters from last season to graduation, the team is going to be young. Half of the starting lineup is expected to be made up of redshirt sophomores, and there will also be a first-time starter at heavyweight, whether it’s a freshman or redshirt junior Tyler Johnson. But thanks to a former No.1-ranked recruiting class entering its third year on campus, an instant-impact graduate transfer and several other backups who have anxiously waited for their turn, Popolizio’s team may be as talented — or even more — as it is young. The foundation is built around two redshirt sophomores who debuted with top-three finishes at last year’s NCAA Championships in 157-pound runner-up Hayden Hidlay and Tariq Wilson, who placed third at 133 pounds.

Redshirt sophomore 133-pounder Tariq Wilson went from fourth in the ACC to third at the NCAA Championships two weeks later last season. NC State athletics

“They’re winners,” Popolizio said. “They instill confidence when they’re out there competing, and it’s kind of like when we had [two-time NCAA champion] Nick [Gwiazdowski] in the lineup, he elevated the confidence within the guys that are getting ready to compete. That’s what both of those guys do.” The coach noted Hidlay, who did not lose last year until the NCAA finals despite not being in any preseason top-20 rankings, “trains as hard as anybody I’ve ever been around. He does everything right. He’s on the path to win multiple national titles, and his time is coming. He sets the tone.” Meanwhile, Wilson did not even open last season as a starter, but emerged throughout the year and left no doubt by making one of the most exciting runs at the national tournament. Two weeks after placing fourth in the ACC, the unseeded unknown convincingly beat a trio of top-five seeds and gave the eventual national champion his best match of the year at the weight, pushing him to overtime before falling and then continued dominating in the consolation bracket. “You’re just learning as a freshman yourself and going through certain things, then all of a sudden you wake up and guys are turning to you for advice,” Popolizio recalled. “That’s what happened to Tariq overnight, and he’s got to grow and learn and keep developing and bringing that to the program because we need it. “We’re a very, very, very young team — and talented, but we need that leadership.” Those are far from the only ones on his roster that the coach thinks can win a national championship. “Everybody that puts on our singlet has to have that mentality,” he said. “But guys that are consistently doing things right to be in the driver’s seat for that, I think there are five guys right now that are going to be in the lineup this year, and there’s two or three more who are going to redshirt that will be right in the mix of things when we’re ready to use them.” Two names that were not in the NCSU lineup last year are among that handful of national title contenders. Graduate transfer Justin Oliver will provide leadership and step in at 149 pounds after four years at Central Michigan, where he earned All-America honors as a redshirt freshman. “It feels like the kid’s been here the whole time — his personality, the way he trains — his style of wrestling mirrors what we are all about here at NC State,” Popolizio noted. “So that is an easy transition, and he’s improved tremendously, just in the short amount of time he’s been here.”

NC State Wrestlers In Preseason National Rankings Wt. Wrestler Flo Open Mat InterMat Track W.I.N. 125 Fausz 9 9 9 15 — 133 Wilson 3 3 3 3 4 149 Oliver 7 6 6 7 7 157 Hidlay 2 2 2 2 2 165 T. Bullard — — — 23 — 174 D. Bullard 18 16 17 16 14 184 Reenan 9 10 11 11 10 197 McDonald — 19 (HWT) — 24 (HWT) 17 Team 9 10 9 8 11