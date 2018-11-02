NC State Wolfpack Wrestling Season Preview
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The college wrestling season officially started Thursday. The Wolfpack’s campaign opens Saturday with wrestle-offs at the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility prior to the Florida State game at 12:45 p.m. and several members of the team will be in action Sunday at the Hokie Open. We preview what's ahead for the Wolfpack this winter…
With an NCAA team trophy for a fourth-place national finish last year, NC State has established itself as a wrestling powerhouse and brings in more highly touted recruits than ever before. This year’s freshman class was a consensus top-six group ranked as high as third nationally.
But those numerous top-100 prospects that join the squad every year learn quickly that everything is earned and nothing is given in Raleigh. That even includes team-issued gear.
“Our sport is all about earning what you get,” seventh-year head coach Pat Popolizio said. “I want these guys when they’re walking around with NC State wrestling on to be very prideful. We need that.”
The coach gives his newcomers just the essentials when they arrive — one shirt, one pair of shorts, a pair of socks and running shoes, and a collared shirt emblazoned with the school’s logo. The rest of the plethora of team gear is given after preseason workouts end in early October and each wrestler has earned his roster spot.
There will be no entitled athletes on Popolizio’s squad, despite each newcomer possessing numerous prep accolades.
“That’s something we work really hard to set the tone and establish right away,” he admitted. “We’re going to work extremely hard and I think a lot of these guys thought they were working hard [when they arrived], and now they know that they’re working hard. When you’re around guys that are working really, really hard, like our older guys, you have a good understanding they can run circles around you.
“I think that’s what makes NC State special; it’s a hard-working athletic department and we’re going to replicate that in our program.”
The Wolfpack is in a position where there aren’t likely to be a lot of freshmen contributing right away, but after losing six end-of-year starters from last season to graduation, the team is going to be young.
Half of the starting lineup is expected to be made up of redshirt sophomores, and there will also be a first-time starter at heavyweight, whether it’s a freshman or redshirt junior Tyler Johnson.
But thanks to a former No.1-ranked recruiting class entering its third year on campus, an instant-impact graduate transfer and several other backups who have anxiously waited for their turn, Popolizio’s team may be as talented — or even more — as it is young.
The foundation is built around two redshirt sophomores who debuted with top-three finishes at last year’s NCAA Championships in 157-pound runner-up Hayden Hidlay and Tariq Wilson, who placed third at 133 pounds.
“They’re winners,” Popolizio said. “They instill confidence when they’re out there competing, and it’s kind of like when we had [two-time NCAA champion] Nick [Gwiazdowski] in the lineup, he elevated the confidence within the guys that are getting ready to compete. That’s what both of those guys do.”
The coach noted Hidlay, who did not lose last year until the NCAA finals despite not being in any preseason top-20 rankings, “trains as hard as anybody I’ve ever been around. He does everything right. He’s on the path to win multiple national titles, and his time is coming. He sets the tone.”
Meanwhile, Wilson did not even open last season as a starter, but emerged throughout the year and left no doubt by making one of the most exciting runs at the national tournament. Two weeks after placing fourth in the ACC, the unseeded unknown convincingly beat a trio of top-five seeds and gave the eventual national champion his best match of the year at the weight, pushing him to overtime before falling and then continued dominating in the consolation bracket.
“You’re just learning as a freshman yourself and going through certain things, then all of a sudden you wake up and guys are turning to you for advice,” Popolizio recalled. “That’s what happened to Tariq overnight, and he’s got to grow and learn and keep developing and bringing that to the program because we need it.
“We’re a very, very, very young team — and talented, but we need that leadership.”
Those are far from the only ones on his roster that the coach thinks can win a national championship.
“Everybody that puts on our singlet has to have that mentality,” he said. “But guys that are consistently doing things right to be in the driver’s seat for that, I think there are five guys right now that are going to be in the lineup this year, and there’s two or three more who are going to redshirt that will be right in the mix of things when we’re ready to use them.”
Two names that were not in the NCSU lineup last year are among that handful of national title contenders. Graduate transfer Justin Oliver will provide leadership and step in at 149 pounds after four years at Central Michigan, where he earned All-America honors as a redshirt freshman.
“It feels like the kid’s been here the whole time — his personality, the way he trains — his style of wrestling mirrors what we are all about here at NC State,” Popolizio noted. “So that is an easy transition, and he’s improved tremendously, just in the short amount of time he’s been here.”
|Wt. Wrestler
|Flo
|Open Mat
|InterMat
|Track
|W.I.N.
|
125 Fausz
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
15
|
—
|
133 Wilson
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
149 Oliver
|
7
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
157 Hidlay
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
165 T. Bullard
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
23
|
—
|
174 D. Bullard
|
18
|
16
|
17
|
16
|
14
|
184 Reenan
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
10
|
197 McDonald
|
—
|
19 (HWT)
|
—
|
24 (HWT)
|
17
|
Team
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
11
Meanwhile, 184-pound redshirt sophomore Nick Reenan will return to the lineup following a redshirt year. The Dallas native was an NCAA qualifier as a true freshman in 2017 at 174 pounds but sat out last season while moving up a weight class.
Reenan still had a successful campaign, going 21-4 in open tournaments, but then really made a name for himself on the national scene during the offseason. He won the 2018 U.S. World Team Trials Challenge Tournament at 86 kilograms (189.6 pounds), beating several former college All-Americans who are now professionals, to make Final X, where he lost to eventual world champion David Taylor.
“He’s one of the best technicians in the country,” Popolizio said of Reenan. “You go from the college level to the international level, that’s a huge jump. So now when he’s back around guys his age, it’s a different ball game.”
The fifth contender is 125-pound fifth-year senior Sean Fausz, a three-time NCAA qualifier who entered nationals as the No. 5 seed last season but had his season ended by injury suffered at the tournament. He’s huge for his weight class and will therefore wrestle in only select duals, but he’ll be on the mat when it matters most. Before he goes for an national title, he'll compete internationally Nov. 12-18 alongside Hidlay at the U-23 World Championships.
“The sky’s the limit for him,” Popolizio said of Fausz. “He’s tougher than any kid that we’ve ever had come through this program, physically and mentally, and I think he’s set on winning the national title.
“He’s got every tool he needs to do that and we’ve got to be strategic on when we wrestle him, but we’ve got a good plan in place. He’s got goals to be a world or Olympic champion, so part of the process he’s going through is not worrying about what anybody thinks or has him ranked.”
Those are not the only grapplers who can make noise at the national tournament. Four of the other five weight classes are likely to feature former NCAA qualifiers, and two of those four have previously won matches on the sport’s biggest stage.
Popolizio called fifth-year senior Malik McDonald a sleeper who “can go very far in the NCAA Tournament” at 197 pounds after being a part-time starter at heavyweight last year.
Fifth-year senior Jamal Morris, a two-time NCAA qualifier, enters as the favorite to start at 141 pounds — he’ll wrestle off twin Jamel Saturday — and was a part-time starter at 149 last season. However, the coach noted there is no shortage of candidates pushing for the spot and the staff’s plan is “to leave it up to them” and see who competes best in early season tournaments.
Another set of twins, 165-pounder Thomas Bullard and 174-pounder Daniel Bullard, are expected to open the season in the lineup and have even cracked a few preseason national rankings.
“Both of those guys are in position to be multiple-time All-Americans and compete to win a national title,” Popolizio predicted. “They’re at that level, that tough, that good.”
Heavyweight may be the biggest question mark, but the Pack has two hungry true freshmen competing with Johnson. Popolizio expects each to see time in the lineup throughout the year and notes there could be multiple guys in action at every weight class during a long season that runs from November to March 21-23, when Pittsburgh hosts the NCAA Championships.
“At almost every weight class, we have guys that can go deep in the national tournament right now and then some,” he said. “We don’t have to change anything we’re doing, but everything we’re doing, if it can improve one percent I think that puts us in the right situation to win a team national title.”
Only one thing is for sure. Whatever happens — if NC State is able to claim another NCAA team trophy or can "only" set the school record with a sixth straight top-20 national finish — Popolizio’s Pack will have earned it.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook