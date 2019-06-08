Former NC State wrestling national champion Nick Gwiazdowski has won a pair of bronze medals at the last two World Championships (which are essentially the Olympics for the sport in non-Olympic years), but he still has not reached his goal of standing atop the podium on the sport’s biggest stage.

His 2019 journey to accomplish that feat continues Saturday night, when he wrestles Gable Steveson, a wrestling phenom that just completed his freshman year at Minnesota, in Final X – Rutgers. The night session, featuring seven best-of-three championship series including Gwiazdowski, will be streamed on FloWrestling, starting at 6 p.m.

The winner between Gwiazdowski and Steveson will represent the U.S. at 125 kilograms in the World Championships, held Sept. 14-22 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Gwiazdowski enters Final X in a much different position than he has been before. When he first won the U.S. spot two years ago, he was the young upstart that had to knock off Dom Bradley, who made his first world team in 2009. Last year, Gwiazdowski retained the spot by beating Adam Coon, the former Michigan wrestler he defeated for his second NCAA title.

At this point, Gwiazdowski has proven to be among the best heavyweight grapplers in the world — twice. Though still only 26, with two world bronze medals and years of exclusively traveling anywhere and everywhere to train and compete in the sport, he is now the grizzled veteran.

“I’ve wrestled the best guys in the world, I’ve been all over the world,” he said. “I’ve traveled the world for the last three years … but I’ve been wrestling for far longer than that. I’ve had contact with other wrestlers, been learning moves and being in wrestling positions for the last 20 years.”

He has literally gone to every corner of the planet and sometimes even put himself in difficult situations so that he is prepared for anything on his ascent to world gold.

“It’s doing things you’re not comfortable doing, going places you’re not comfortable going, going outside the norm a little bit,” he said. “In a wrestling match, things don’t always go your way. That’s just how it is — how do you respond when things go south?

“I feel like it’s gone well. I try to look at it like, ‘Am I a better wrestler than I was 365 days ago?’ I think yes. I have a few more tools, a little more experience, I’m in great shape and getting to where I need to be. I have a little more fight, a little more grit.”

Across from Gwiazdowski tonight will be the youngster looking for an upset, a position he was in not that long ago. When he won his first NCAA championship as a redshirt sophomore, the Wolfpacker had to knock off the two-time defending champion, and he entered the U.S. Open and World Team Trials every year of his NC State career before finally breaking through prior to the 2017 World Championships.

Since doing that, Gwiazdowski has been unscathed by domestic competition. He has not lost to an American or on American soil since the 2016 Olympic Trials, when he placed fourth.

However, the 19-year-old Steveson is perhaps more accomplished than any of the U.S. heavyweights Gwiazdowski faced during that span; he won a gold medal at the 2017 Junior World Championships and finished first at the 2015 and 2016 Cadet World Championships.

Many within the wrestling community have dubbed Steveson the greatest high school wrestler ever, and all are in agreement that he represents Gwiazdowski’s toughest domestic test yet — including the big man himself.

“I think that’s clear — he beat everybody else in the country,” Gwiazdowski plainly stated.

At the World Team Trials, held in Raleigh in mid-May, Steveson blew through the competition. He dominated en route to the best-of-three championship finals, where he topped Coon in impression fashion, via a 13-3 technical fall and 8-1 decision.

Last year, Gwiazdowski beat Coon in two matches at Final X, but by identical 6-1 scores.

“Steveson is good,” Gwiazdowski noted. “The guy is young and good. He has some different skill sets that I haven’t seen in this country in the past, but I’ve encountered in the past. I look forward to it, a different challenge. At the end of the day, that’s why I do this. You don’t get in a field and want to be the best without expecting challenges. That’s part of the game. There are going to be things that are really hard to do.

“When you can not be shocked when you face adversity, I think you’re in a good spot. That’s something I’ve tried to do over the past year, try to encounter adversity and different variables, and make the most of them.”

Steveson, like Gwiazdowski, is an athletic marvel for his size. After he won his fourth high school state championship in 2018, he celebrated with a jaw-dropping backflip.