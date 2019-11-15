Periodically throughout the winter, The Wolfpacker will catch fans up on the latest involving the NC State Wolfpack wrestling squad. Here's our first edition heading into Friday night's opener against Old Dominion (7 p.m., streamed on ACC Network Extra):

NC State Wolfpack Wrestling Rankings Roundup

The Wolfpack is still ranked where it began the year, No. 9, in the NWCA coaches poll. That still gives NCSU the edge among ACC programs, but the six-team league has impressive strength and is emerging as the No. 2 conference in the sport, thanks to the Wolfpack, as well as No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 15 Pittsburgh, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 23 Virginia. Here is where individuals shake out according to the four major media polls and where the Pack stacks up in its tournament national team rankings (since that is what matters in the postseason at the ACC and NCAA Championships):

NC State Wolfpack Wrestling In National Rankings Wt. Name FloWrestling InterMat The Open Mat Track 125 Jakob Camacho 22 13 11 12 133 Jarrett Trombley — — — 19 141 Tariq Wilson 8 11 10 8 149 Matt Grippi — — — 16 157 Hayden Hidlay 1 1 1 1 165 Thomas Bullard 10 10 11 15 174 Daniel Bullard 24 13 20 19 184 Trent Hidlay 14 14 12 10 197 Nick Reenan 8 7 9 10 — Team (tournament) 11 10 14 11

Stock Up: NC State Wrestlers On The Rise

133-pound redshirt junior Kellen Devlin — NC State technically opened its season Oct. 31 when it sent 15 grapplers to the Battle at The Citadel, an open tournament. That means redshirting athletes were able to compete, as well as others battling for a starting spot. Devlin not only won his bracket in Charleston, S.C., but he beat teammate and redshirt freshman Jarrett Trombley for the crown. Trombley had cracked the preseason top 20 per Flo (No. 19) and The Open Mat (No. 18), so it's an impressive victory — although it's worth noting that because they wrestle every day, teammates usually have close matches. This one was no different and Trombley took Devlin to overtime before falling 3-2. Devlin was dominant throughout the day, opening with a 17-1 technical fall before pinning his foe in the semifinals. 149-pound redshirt sophomore A.J. Leitten — Similar to 133, 149 has no shortage of competitors for the NC State's starting spot and the Wolfpack sent three to compete in Charleston. Leitten, who was a bit of a surprise pick as a team captain, opened things by topping the No. 3 seed, 3-2, and then posting a 16-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals. After a 4-0 loss in the semifinals to the eventual champion — American's Kizhan Clarke, who is ranked 17th nationally by FloWrestling — Leitten rebounded with a 5-3 win in the consolation semifinals before beating teammate and redshirt freshman Matt Grippi 3-2 for the bronze medal. It does appear Devlin and Leitten's wins have earned them the starting nods Friday night against Old Dominion, each was listed as the only probable starter at their weight class. Prep signee Ed Scott — It's a stark difference from high school to college in wrestling, perhaps more than any other sport, but a recent trend is top prep grapplers entering college tournaments before they have officially even started at the next level.

Scott, an undefeated Pennsylvania state champion for DuBois Area High at 138 pounds last year who brings a 111-6 career record into his senior season, entered into the Clarion Open Oct. 31. His bracket — at 149 pounds, a big jump from last year's weight on the prep level — had 27 entrants, and Scott placed second. However, he didn't just win en route to the finals — he dominated. He opened with a first-period pin, then posted a 14-0 major decision over Lock Haven redshirt sophomore Brock Port, who posted 20 wins on the college level while starting for his school last year. Scott continued to roll with a 20-5 technical fall victory over his opponent in the semifinals, but the competition took a major step up in the finals, where he'd face Clarion's Brock Zacherl, a sixth-year senior, former freestyle Junior World Team member and two-time NCAA qualifier. Not only that, Zacherl entered the year with a career collegiate mark of 126-20 and earned the No. 7 at the 2018 NCAA Championships (where he eventually lost in the blood round — one win shy of All-America honors — to NC State's Kevin Jack). Scott didn't get the memo that he was supposed to be overmatched, and wrestled tough in a 7-6 defeat. Second place at a college tournament and pushing an experienced veteran like Zacherl is enough to make Scott's performance the best from any wrestler with NC State ties of the season so far, even though he's not in college yet. But he was never overmatched in the bout, even looked physically like the bigger wrestler and led 5-4 with 1:30 left to go before losing on a riding time point.

NC State Wrestling Recruiting Corner

The Wolfpack just announced it signed a nine-member class on Twitter Thursday night. When FloWresling analyzed the recruiting classes Sept. 2 it deemed the Pack with the eighth-best class in the country. NCSU and Oklahoma State were the only two schools in the country with six pledges ranked among the top 200. Then, the Pack added a pledge from Nebraska state champion Isaac Trumble, who was listed No. 59 on Flo's big board of all 2020 recruits and the fourth-best uncommitted prospect at the time. All seven ranked among Flo's top 200 were among the signees the program announced. The group is led by No. 10 Ryan Jack (younger brother of NCSU three-time All-American Kevin) and No. 43 Ed Scott. With such a touted 2020 group wrapped up, the coaching staff has been able to turn its attention towards prep juniors (and it's been that way for a while). The wrestling squad used last weekend's outdoor wrestle-offs and primetime football game against Clemson as a marquee recruiting event. A pair of grapplers ranked among the nation's top 10 on FloWrestling's big board for the class of 2021 were on campus to headline the group in No. 4 Travis Mastrogiovanni and No. 7 Stevo Poulin. No. 127 Hudson Hightower and Pennsylvania state placer Cole Spencer were also in town on official visits.

Up Next For NC State Wrestling

Redshirt junior 157-pounder Hayden Hidlay is the weight class' No. 1-ranked wrestler in the country by every major media outlet. (NC State Athletics)