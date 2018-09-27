NC State’s roster is not littered with Virginia natives — just five. A couple of them are true freshmen still figuring their ways around in defensive back De’Von Graves from Appomattox and defensive lineman Derrick Eason from Norfolk.

Another is a reserve offensive lineman in redshirt sophomore Justin Chase of Chesapeake. The other two are important defensive players — redshirt freshman linebacker Isaiah Moore from Chester, who started the first two games of the year, and junior Tim Kidd-Glass, who started nine games last season and is now part of a platoon at free safety with fifth-year senior Dexter Wright.

Kidd-Glass is from Danville, a community that he said is a mixture of Virginia and Virginia Tech fans, and odds are that had he not picked NC State, Virginia would have been a viable option for him.

“They were my second or third offer,” Kidd-Glass said. “They recruited me early, probably like ninth grade year or 10th grade year, and the offer came I think my junior year. I was real tight with Coach [Mike] London then and the staff he had at the time.

“They really wanted me bad, but I’m here where I wanted to be.”

One of Kidd-Glass’ good friends is starting Virginia safety Juan Thornhill, a senior.

Yet with the scheduling oddities of the ACC thanks to the current divisional format, this is the only time Kidd-Glass will play the Cavs or even the other conference team in the state, Virginia Tech.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime ability so I have to make it count, go and ball out against Virginia,” Kidd-Glass noted.

Playing well against Virginia starts with containing junior quarterback Bryce Perkins, who through four games is completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 867 yards and nine scores with two interceptions, but he showed he can also beat teams with his legs after 62 rushes for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

“Great athlete, tremendous athlete,” Kidd-Glass said. “I have seen him on film jumping over people and all that. We just have to get on him early.”

Kidd-Glass has 10 tackles, including one for a loss, a forced fumble and had a pass breakup in 98 plays in three games, averaging 32.7 snaps a contest. His partner at safety, Wright, has 11 tackles in 108 snaps, or 36 plays per game.

Kidd-Glass said that what is effectively a platoon is not that difficult to manage.

“Once you get in you have to be ready at all times, no matter the rotation,” Kidd-Glass added. “If you’re in, you’re in and have to make plays.”

Despite going into a game where making plays against a dangerous dual-threat quarterback in Perkins, Kidd-Glass and the defense do not feel pressure.

“We have to focus on NC State and then handle what UVa brings to us,” Kidd-Glass said.