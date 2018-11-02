On Oct. 20 at Clemson, NC State junior receiver Kelvin Harmon had his worst game in recent memory — catching just two passes for 13 yards and dropping a perfectly thrown deep pass in the first quarter from sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley that would have, at a minimum, been a long gain against the Tigers.

A week later, Harmon had the best game of his career, catching 11 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He was so impressive that CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, watching the game in person, moved Harmon to No. 2 overall in his updated NFL mock draft to the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilson called Harmon “a one-man wrecking crew.”

It would be natural to assume that Harmon used his Clemson performance as motivation to spark his dominating show at Syracuse. Not the case, Harmon said.

“I just flushed it out,” Harmon said of Clemson. “My only motivation is to win.”

Nor was Harmon necessarily motivated by a homecoming of sorts at the Carrier Dome. He clearly enjoys playing at Syracuse, recording his first career 100-yard performance there as a true freshman. His old high school coach at Palmyra (N.J.) High, Jack Geisel, was in attendance. So were a few added friends and family thanks to his old teammate at Palmyra, Syracuse freshman receiver Taj Harris, playing on the other sideline.

Harmon had a chance to catch up with Harris before and after the game. Harris had his own big performance, catching career-highs with six receptions for 86 yards and his second career score.

“I always knew he was going to be good,” Harmon said of Harris.

But the formula to what happened at Syracuse is simple and does not involve much analysis:

“I think it was just a matter of preparation and execution,” Harmon said.

Going back to the Clemson game, he said the dropped pass and overall performance was simply a “lack of execution.”

“I just dropped the ball,” he added.

Harmon is the type that had no problem flushing that game out either.

“It’s part of football,” he said. “You have to realize some plays happen, and not let it effect you and come back to work the next week.”

That Harmon did in nearly record-setting fashion, registering the second-highest single-game receiving yardage total in school history behind only potential NFL Hall of Famer Torry Holt’s 255 yards against Baylor in 1998. That’s the type of performance that would catch NFL scouts’ eyes, but Harmon insisted he is not following mock drafts or paying attention to the chatter.

His focus is simply on Florida State ... and executing.