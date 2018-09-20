Redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline knew before the season started that he would have to wait until Marshall this Saturday to get on the field, per NCAA transfer rules. NC State had tried to reduce his suspension to two games, but the NCAA denied that appeal.

As fate would have it, Angeline will only have to miss a pair of games after all. Once Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of last Saturday’s game against West Virginia, Angeline briefly wondered what that meant for him. His mother even asked about it.

Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner was able to quickly clear up any confusion.

“He got on that and said it wouldn’t make a difference because it’s a year thing and not games,” Angeline noted.

Thus he is still slated to make his debut this Saturday, and for even for the mild-mannered Angeline there was relief.

“A little bit to be honest,” he acknowledged.

But Angeline has no anxiety about Saturday. He noted he does not get nervous before games, and while it was tough to watch his team play a couple of games without him, he’s ready.

“It feels great, a great feeling … very thankful for this opportunity,” he noted.

Angeline redshirted in 2016 at USC and then was dressed out for three games last fall before deciding to transfer somewhere closer to his Chester Springs, Pa., home. He had options after leaving Southern Cal, but was won over by the NC State coaches.

“Just a combination of [the coaches] and this opportunity and the kind of program we have here and the players that we have it — it was a great opportunity,” Angeline said.

The Wolfpack receiving corps in particular has grabbed Angeline’s attention. He noted that “they are all definitely NFL receivers.”

Expectations are somewhat similarly high for Angeline, although head coach Dave Doeren cautioned during his weekly radio show this week not to expect Angeline to be like future NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez right out of the gate.

Angeline admits he has heard the chatter and buzz about his potential impact on the team.

“I try not to pay attention to that too much,” he added. “I just try to improve every day. I definitely think that’s what is most important.”

To that end, he is will to do whatever is asked of him Saturday and noted that he has worked hard to improve his blocking skills. He simply is ready to be part of a game plan.

“I’m very excited to get out there Saturday,” he said.