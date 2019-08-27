Each week The Wolfpacker updates a listing of the top prospects in the order that we think they are likely to pick NC State.

With the limited amount of space available in the 2020 class for NCSU, that number has trimmed down to five in recent editions.

For the second straight week, a tie at No. 5 has put six names on the list, and one of them is a commit at another school that has moved up a notch in the latest edition.

Subscribers can access this week's top five here.