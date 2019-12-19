News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 10:20:36 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 19

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

The Wolfpacker's National Signing Day Coverage

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State signing day

• The Wolfpacker — Signing day plot lines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State goes heavy with speed in 2020 recruiting class

• The Wolfpacker — Video: Dave Doeren breaks down recruits on National Signing Day

• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Head coach Dave Doeren's signing day press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 1: Linebacker Devon Betty

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 2: Wide receiver Chris Scott

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 3: Defensive lineman Davin Vann

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 4: Wide receiver Anthony Smith

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 5: Defensive back Devan Boykin

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 6: Defensive back Nehki Meredith

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 7: Kicker Ian Williams

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 8: Defensive back Aydan White

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 9: Offensive lineman Ethan Lane

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 10: Receiver Porter Rooks

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 11: Linebacker Jayland Parker

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 12: Wide receiver Jalen Coit

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 13: Tight end Ezemdi Udoh

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 14: Offensive lineman Sean Hill

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 15: Offensive lineman Patrick Matan

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 16: Quarterback Ben Finley

• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 17: Defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Auburn

• Raleigh News & Observer — After unusual win, NC State readies for trip to No. 12 Auburn

• Raleigh News & Observer — A year after cleaning up, NC State’s recruiting takes a dip

• GoPack.com — Pack Continues Road Stretch with Trip to 12th-Ranked Auburn

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Wraps Up Non-Conference Slate with Home Matchup Against Chattanooga

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to Hold Red and White Exhibition

• GoPack.com — Raleigh Winter Chill

• GoPack.com — #Pack20 Signing Day Central

• Technician — NC State football adds speed, versatility on Early Signing Day

• Technician — Tony Gibson previews 2020 NC State defense, new additions

• Technician — This week in sports: Dec. 19-25


