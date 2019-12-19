The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 19
The Wolfpacker's National Signing Day Coverage
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State signing day
• The Wolfpacker — Signing day plot lines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State goes heavy with speed in 2020 recruiting class
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Dave Doeren breaks down recruits on National Signing Day
• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Head coach Dave Doeren's signing day press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 1: Linebacker Devon Betty
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 2: Wide receiver Chris Scott
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 3: Defensive lineman Davin Vann
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 4: Wide receiver Anthony Smith
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 5: Defensive back Devan Boykin
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 6: Defensive back Nehki Meredith
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 7: Kicker Ian Williams
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 8: Defensive back Aydan White
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 9: Offensive lineman Ethan Lane
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 10: Receiver Porter Rooks
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 11: Linebacker Jayland Parker
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 12: Wide receiver Jalen Coit
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 13: Tight end Ezemdi Udoh
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 14: Offensive lineman Sean Hill
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 15: Offensive lineman Patrick Matan
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 16: Quarterback Ben Finley
• The Wolfpacker — Letter of intent No. 17: Defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Auburn
• Raleigh News & Observer — After unusual win, NC State readies for trip to No. 12 Auburn
• Raleigh News & Observer — A year after cleaning up, NC State’s recruiting takes a dip
• GoPack.com — Pack Continues Road Stretch with Trip to 12th-Ranked Auburn
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Wraps Up Non-Conference Slate with Home Matchup Against Chattanooga
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to Hold Red and White Exhibition
• GoPack.com — Raleigh Winter Chill
• GoPack.com — #Pack20 Signing Day Central
• Technician — NC State football adds speed, versatility on Early Signing Day
• Technician — Tony Gibson previews 2020 NC State defense, new additions
• Technician — This week in sports: Dec. 19-25
Tweets of the day
Congratulations to our 28 @PackAthletics students who graduated this fall. While you are finished with your degrees (make sure to celebrate and be thankful) you will always be a part of the Pack. You are the #StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/CWDAsmh5m4— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) December 19, 2019
He got his 1st offer in 8th grade, and he got offers from national powers like #Alabama. On #NationalSigningDay, @myersparkfball star @p9rooks signed with @PackFootball. He explained why he chose #NCState on #RidingWithRecruits— The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) December 18, 2019
More #NSD news here ➡️ https://t.co/t8IdNQIflx pic.twitter.com/ZQPoydsANb
We began our 2019 @D1Baseball @prepbaseball Recruiting Class Rankings with Teams No's 21-25.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) December 19, 2019
Check out our in-depth breakdowns: 👇👇
21. @RazorbackBSB
22. @TTU_Baseball
23. @UCLABaseball
24. @CanesBaseball
25. @NCStateBaseball
>>> https://t.co/HRrVcXlJ2p pic.twitter.com/HLP4cT1us1
Video of the day
