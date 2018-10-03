Often times the only way an offensive lineman gets a spotlight on them is when they give up a sack or have a poor penalty, but Terronne Prescod is proof of a different avenue.

The NC State fifth-year senior left guard was named the top-graded guard in the country by Pro Football Focus this week. The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Prescod had an overall grade of 85.8 percent and a nation-best run-blocking grade of 89.1. Getting that kind of recognition as an offensive lineman wouldn’t have likely occurred a few years ago, so it is a new welcome kind of attention.

“Yeah, I noticed it, but it isn’t anything to me,” Prescod said. “I just keep going and keep working. I just have to give my best product on the field.”

Normally, Prescod would prefer anonymity but he takes the new-found attention in stride.

“It is a little nice getting some recognition,” Prescod said. “Everybody has been coming to me and saying, ‘Congratulations’ and stuff like that.”

The successful start to his senior year took root when he was a freshman. Prescod was a Rivals.com three-star prospect coming out of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia High in the class of 2014. He picked the Wolfpack over Auburn, but despite a semi-hyped up recruitment, he was a long ways away from being ready to play college football. He often had after-practice jogs in the parking lot around Carter-Finley Stadium and the practice fields to help improve his conditioning.

“I always look back to those days to enjoy the moment,” Prescod said. “I’ll think about ‘Dang, I’ve been through so much.’ I have come from so far away. I came to this point now and I can’t give up.

“When I was 18, it was ‘Dang, why am I doing this [jogging in the parking lot]. It was, ‘Why are they keep running me?’ It was always ‘Why?’ It was never, ‘What could it do for me?’”

It took Prescod some time to eventually understand the “Why?” and he’s tried to pass along his wisdom to younger teammates.

“I got my ‘Why?’ a couple of times because I was overweight and out of shape,” Prescod said. “I understand that now.”

Prescod start to the season was in jeopardy after an unlucky arm ailment struck him during fall camp. He also had to miss the Marshall game due to a sore back. Overall, Prescod has been aiming to be more consistent for his final year in a Wolfpack uniform.

“There is a lot of urgency to do the best that I can,” Prescod said. “There is also a lot of slowing down to enjoy the moment with my brothers like Garrett [Bradbury] and Tyler [Jones].”

Prescod became a full-time starter last year and finished with 48 knockdown blocks, while helping the Wolfpack allow just 13 sacks in 13 games. He has also started at right tackle in the past when injuries or suspensions struck the unit. That kind of versatility could pay off for Prescod, who hopes to play professional football down the road.

First things first though, Prescod has a big matchup Saturday against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“We all know it’s about the trenches and they are a lot more physical than a lot of people,” Prescod said. “I know they fight hard to the whistle and they won’t give up.”

The line is coming off of rushing 39 times for 176 yards and not allowing a sack in a 35-21 win over Virginia last Saturday. Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. tallied 14 carries for 117 yards in his breakout performance.

“We need to be perfect on every block because we are a veteran O-Line,” Prescod said. “The gratitude is amazing seeing Ricky shoot out of the backfield all the way down the field, uplift our spirits and getting us a win.”

Person might be a few more 100-yard games from understanding that getting his big lineman some bakery gifts will go a long ways. However, Prescod admitted it is hard to top the chocolate chip cookies that offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford’s wife bakes. The line spends each Thursday having dinner together at the Ledford household.

“We love those cookies,” Prescod said. “About 30 minutes in, there is no food left. We get after it on Thursday’s.”