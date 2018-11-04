NC State rejoins the top 25 in the polls
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State is back into both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls after a one-week absence. Each ranked the Wolfpack at No. 22 after NCSU rolled to a 47-28 win over visiting Florida State Saturday, improving NC State to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.
In the poll that matters most, NC State was No. 21 going into the weekend by the College Football Playoffs committee. Those rankings will be updated Tuesday evening.
Here are the updated polls:
Associated Press
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. West Virginia
8. Ohio State
9. LSU
10. Washington State
11. Central Florida
12. Kentucky
13. Syracuse
14. Utah State
15. Texas
16. Fresno State
17. Boston College
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida
20. Washington
21. Penn State
22. NC State
23. Iowa State
24. Michigan State
25. Cincinnati
Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. West Virginia
9. Washington State
10. LSU
11. Central Florida
12. Kentucky
13. Syracuse
14. Boston College
15. Mississippi State
16. Utah State
17. Fresno State
18. Washington
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Florida
22. NC State
23. Cincinnati
24. Utah
25. Iowa State
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook