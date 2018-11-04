NC State is back into both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls after a one-week absence. Each ranked the Wolfpack at No. 22 after NCSU rolled to a 47-28 win over visiting Florida State Saturday, improving NC State to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.

In the poll that matters most, NC State was No. 21 going into the weekend by the College Football Playoffs committee. Those rankings will be updated Tuesday evening.

Here are the updated polls:

Associated Press

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Ohio State

9. LSU

10. Washington State

11. Central Florida

12. Kentucky

13. Syracuse

14. Utah State

15. Texas

16. Fresno State

17. Boston College

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida

20. Washington

21. Penn State

22. NC State

23. Iowa State

24. Michigan State

25. Cincinnati





Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. West Virginia

9. Washington State

10. LSU

11. Central Florida

12. Kentucky

13. Syracuse

14. Boston College

15. Mississippi State

16. Utah State

17. Fresno State

18. Washington

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Florida

22. NC State

23. Cincinnati

24. Utah

25. Iowa State