But 1,000 yards seemed far more questionable before the game.

By this point of the contest against ECU, Gallaspy had already had his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the year. He had also set the new school record with 19 total touchdowns in a season. That scoring mark was one Gallaspy figured he was going to set during what was his last home game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Yet he got stronger in ACC play. He ran for over 100 yards against both Boston College and Florida State before most memorably rushing for 129 yards and a school-tying record five touchdowns in an overtime win at UNC.

“A lot of people didn’t know the whole back story behind it,” Gallaspy said. “I really was not doing much football until that first week.”

What few fans knew at the time, Gallaspy had just begun to get back into playing shape at that time.

It had been a long road to get there. The season had not started well for him. In the first two weeks, Gallaspy had rushed 28 times for 92 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns against inferior teams James Madison and Georgia State.

With 9:28 left in the game and NCSU comfortably ahead of East Carolina last Dec. 1 in Raleigh, word had trickled down towards the sideline: NC State running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. stood at 926 rushing yards for the season.

Yet standing at the Pack's own 3-yard line, there was only one reason why Gallaspy was still in the game: that quest for 1,000. Almost jokingly, former offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford asked if Gallaspy and the line wanted to get it on one play or methodically down the field.

They decided one play.

Gallaspy took the handoff and to his left saw what he needed.

“The run lanes that game were just really opening up,” Gallaspy said. “The hole opened, a few cuts here and there and next thing you know it was nothing but green grass, so I took it.”

And far from his mind was the pain in his knee that was the root of his long journey to this point. Gallaspy figured his junior year was going to be his breakout campaign, but he had knee surgery before the season, and subsequently Nyheim Hines was moved to running back full-time as insurance.

Hines then took off, on his way to a 1,000-yard season that catapulted him to early entry into the NFL Draft. Gallaspy, who as a sophomore had to back up Matthew Dayes during Dayes' 1,000-yard campaign, was ready for his turn.

Only he had to have another knee surgery in the spring.

As Gallaspy was shaking loose from the Pirates defense, he slipped past an East Carolina defender who had tried making a diving, swipe tackle on him while Gallaspy crossed midfield, seemingly clearing the way for a potential 97-yard touchdown.

But yet another health issue that offseason may have led to Gallaspy trying to catch his breath as he was sprinting down the sideline.

“I hadn’t gotten to run at all in the offseason, so it caught up to me being a little winded,” Gallaspy half-joked.

Just as he returned from his knee surgery, Gallaspy developed gallstones that led to him having surgery to remove his gall bladder. In one of those head-shaking moments, Gallaspy read shortly after his surgery that eating hot cheetos can lead to gallstones in young adults.

“The funny thing is I had them the week before I had it come out,” Gallaspy said. “Funny how things happen.”

Gallaspy had thought his senior year was going to be his time, as he put it, “to show people that I actually belong.”

“And then the next thing you know I have the knee and the whole gall bladder thing happen, and I am questioning God like, ‘What are you trying to tell me? Is football supposed to be for me or what?’” Gallaspy remembered.

Thus when the season opened against James Madison, Gallaspy had just started getting back into football that week. He never had a true opportunity his senior year to get the full conditioning he needed.

As Gallaspy shook loose from ECU’s defense, that answer to the rhetorical question he asked God was a decisive yes. But then Gallaspy, as he started to hear footsteps, made one rookie mistake, perhaps one of the few things he regretted about his time at NC State.

“The only thing I wish I would’ve done was instead of looking back, looking at the jumbotron to see where the guy was coming at so I could go in a different direction to be able to score,” Gallaspy noted.

“I was looking back. When you look back when you are running, it slows you down.”

His run ended at the ECU 11, 86 yards from where it began. He didn’t score, but he was over 1,000 yards. Then a chant began to emerge at Carter-Finley Stadium: “Reg-gie! Reg-gie!”

By the time Gallaspy heard it, he had already been overcome with emotion.

“It was a lot of things that affected me after that play — all the injuries, all the naysayers that didn’t think I was going to get 1,000 yards, stuff like that. … I was on the sideline breaking down,” Gallaspy said.

“He had a checklist of injuries and adversity he had to overcome,” NC State running backs coach and now co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings confirmed.

For all Gallaspy went through, no senior could have scripted a better ending. He was the hero in a nail-biting 34-28 overtime win over archrival UNC in Chapel Hill. Then against ECU he had finished with 220 yards rushing, tying for fourth most in a single game in NC State history, and went over 1,000 yards while also setting the new school touchdown mark.

“He had two great games to end his career … that was great for him,” Kitchings said.

“All my life I have been an underdog trying to find a way to break out some kind of way,” Gallaspy added. “God blessed me with an amazing senior season.”

He’s still chasing the dream. He hopes to potentially catch on with the Canadian Football League, the startup XFL or the Arena League. To that end, he’s slimmed down 15 pounds already and is closing in on his goal of getting to 215 pounds.

And he looks back at his career path at NC State with no regrets, except perhaps not scoring on his last play at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“In life everything happens for a reason,” he said. “Things happened because God wanted me to experience that so that I would know how to handle things in the future, and use my life as an example for somebody else. I don’t regret it at all.”