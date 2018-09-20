NC State needed a reverse flea-flicker to spark them in last year’s game against Marshall.

Quarterback Ryan Finley handed the ball off to running back Reggie Gallaspy, who then tossed it to slot receiver Jakobi Meyer, who flipped it back to Finley. After all of that, H-back Jaylen Samuels broke free down the right side all alone and scored a 39-yard touchdown to cut Marshall’s lead to 20-17 with 2:05 left in the second quarter.

Marshall threw three straight incompletions and the Wolfpack were back in business with 1:58 left in the half. NC State took advantage of a Marshall pass interference penalty on third down, and eventually Finley found wide receiver Kelvin Harmon for a 34-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left in the half. NC State managed to turn what could have been a game-altering slow start into a 23-20 halftime lead.

NCSU coach Dave Doeren said Thursday that getting off to a more efficient start on the road at Marshall is a major priority.

“Obviously, we beat ourselves up and down the field last year,” Doeren said.

NC State has opened up with two home games this season — wins over James Madison and Georgia State — but playing at Marshall under the lights is a new dynamic.

“Playing in a night game will be a new experience for the guys and we haven’t done that in a while, playing on the road,” Doeren said. “We are making sure we execute. One of the greatest things you can do is go somewhere else and play your best football in front of their crowd.

“At times, we’ve done well and at other times, we haven’t. It is a good challenge, a good opportunity this week. I know it will be a good environment up there.”

Marshall’s offense has changed some besides just the loss of Chase Litton, who entered the NFL Draft early. Litton went 26-of-43 passing for 350 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against NC State’s defense. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Green is a little more mobile but this will be his first game against a Power Five Conference foe.

“They have a few more weapons from last year, and they are still featuring [wide receiver Tyre] Brady, don’t get me wrong,” Doeren said. “The other receiver across from him, No. 7, is off to a good start as well. Both the running backs are running the ball.

“It’s a different offensive coordinator and the system is different from last year. The run game isn’t a ton different, but they are running the ball more. They are a little more balanced.”

Doeren had the team go through a lengthy practice Sunday to get refocused post-Hurricane Florence. He saw the focus and energy he was hoping for in “getting back to normalcy.”

“They were excited to get back on the field, and there was so much panic from their families, mine included,” Doeren said. “Everyone was reading the reports on the news that we’d be under water here in Raleigh, and we weren’t.”

The big change this week for NC State is the welcoming of 6-foot-7, 250-pound redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline, who sat out the first two games due to NCAA transfer rules.

“I’m sure he’s excited,” Doeren said. “He’s kind of a level, even-keeled guy. He doesn’t get too up or too down. I’m sure inside, he’s excited to get back on the field. It’s not something he wears on his face.”