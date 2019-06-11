NC State was the first school to offer a scholarship to three-star offensive tackle Jonathan Adorno from Rolesville (N.C.) High. It came on the first day of the Pack’s spring practice, which was March 2. In a little over two months North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt all joined Adorno’s offer list, among others. Yet NC State survived and on Tuesday afternoon, Adorno became the sixth player in the past six days to commit to the Wolfpack.

That is the sixth commitment in six days for red-hot NC State. https://t.co/PS3dPX2r09 — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 11, 2019