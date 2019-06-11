NC State continues recruiting hot streak: OL Jonathan Adorno commits
NC State was the first school to offer a scholarship to three-star offensive tackle Jonathan Adorno from Rolesville (N.C.) High.
It came on the first day of the Pack’s spring practice, which was March 2. In a little over two months North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt all joined Adorno’s offer list, among others. Yet NC State survived and on Tuesday afternoon, Adorno became the sixth player in the past six days to commit to the Wolfpack.
That is the sixth commitment in six days for red-hot NC State. https://t.co/PS3dPX2r09— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 11, 2019
If you call one wolf the whole pack will come🐺🔴⚫️@PackFootball @StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL @coachdeskitch pic.twitter.com/1LUXBGB5Hl— Jonathan Adorno (@JonAdorno55) June 11, 2019
The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder also is the fifth and potentially final offensive line commit in the Wolfpack’s class. He is expected to be an early enrollee. The Pack overall has 14 verbal commits thanks to its recent hot stretch.
Rivals.com ranks Adorno as the No. 18 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 74 offensive tackle nationally. His commitment is the second of the day. This morning, two-star tight end Ezemdi Udoh from Terry Sanford High in Fayetteville, N.C. announced his pledge to the Pack.
Ironcially, Udoh and Adorno will play against each other Sept. 27 when Terry Sanford travels to Rolesville.
