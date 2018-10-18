NC State senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. has felt strongly that this could be a special season for the Wolfpack. He sees the dedication from his teammates, and Gallaspy knows that a win Saturday at No. 3 Clemson would go a long way in validating his belief.

Thus he admits it is “a huge game.” But he’s not going to allow himself to get carried away with it either, and he does not believe his teammates will, too.

“We approach them all the same way,” Gallaspy said. “Our approach to this game is no different than any other game. Our goal is to get better each week, get better than the week before.”

Saturday will challenge that mindset however. The two teams have played spirited contests the past three years, all won by Clemson. At stake Saturday is control of the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The build-up of the game with two undefeated teams had a bye week added into it.

Then there is the aspect of Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. Gallaspy can remember taking a recruiting visit when he was a sophomore at Southern Guilford High in Greensboro, N.C. and recalling realizing then that the crowd was a big factor.

Gallaspy’s experiences have taught him there are pluses and minuses to playing in loud and quiet venues. In the former, the crowd brings the energy, but the cadence on offense can become difficult. When it’s quiet, it’s easy to get the cadence down, but the you may also have to self-motivate yourself at times.

The Tigers faithful will have no problem providing the energy.

“We have to make sure we go in there and be calm, make sure we treat it like a regular game,” Gallaspy said. “We have to ignore the fact that we’re playing Clemson, ignore the fact that we’re ranked 16 or whatever and they are ranked [third].”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren probably hopes that freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. heeds Gallaspy’s words. The two have combined to boost NC State’s running attack in the past two games during which the Wolfpack has averaged 200.5 yards a contest in ACC wins over Boston College and Virginia.

“Ricky is a different type of back than I am, shifty more speed,” Gallaspy noted. “I am more of a power back, getting tough yards. We complement each other. We just really battle … we talk smack to each other things like that to keep each other motivated, keep each other going.”