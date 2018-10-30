NC State ranked in initial College Football Playoff top 25
NC State may have fallen out of both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls, but in the one that mattes most, The College Football Playoff Ranking, the Pack checked in the top 25 in the initial release that was unveiled Tuesday evening.
The following is the complete rating:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Central Florida
13. West Virginia
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Texas
18. Mississippi State
19. Syracuse
20. Texas A&M
21. NC State
22. Boston College
23. Fresno State
24. Iowa State
25. Virginia
The Pack is 2-2 against teams ranked in the top 25, losing at No. 2 Clemson and No. 19 Syracuse and winning at home against No. 22 Boston College and No. 25 Virginia.
NC State had a previously scheduled home contest with No. 13 West Virginia cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. Had that game been played, five of NC State’s first eight opponents would have been in the initial top 25.
NCSU returns to Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time in nearly a month when it hosts Florida State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
