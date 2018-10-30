NC State may have fallen out of both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls, but in the one that mattes most, The College Football Playoff Ranking, the Pack checked in the top 25 in the initial release that was unveiled Tuesday evening.

The following is the complete rating:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. LSU

4. Notre Dame

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington State

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Central Florida

13. West Virginia

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Texas

18. Mississippi State

19. Syracuse

20. Texas A&M

21. NC State

22. Boston College

23. Fresno State

24. Iowa State

25. Virginia

The Pack is 2-2 against teams ranked in the top 25, losing at No. 2 Clemson and No. 19 Syracuse and winning at home against No. 22 Boston College and No. 25 Virginia.

NC State had a previously scheduled home contest with No. 13 West Virginia cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. Had that game been played, five of NC State’s first eight opponents would have been in the initial top 25.

NCSU returns to Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time in nearly a month when it hosts Florida State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.