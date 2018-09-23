Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 37-20 win over Marshall in front of 32,349 fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntinton, W. Va..

Bombs away

Marshall's defense showed earlier in the season after it allowed Miami of Ohio quarterback Gus Ragland to throw for 357 yards and three touchdowns that it could be vulnerable against the passing attack. A year ago, Wolfpack sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley threw for 341 yards and three scores against the Thundering Herd.

So it probably should not be surprising that Finley went 23-of-40 passing for 377 yards and a score without an interception and only getting sacked once. Junior receiver Kelvin Harmon was his favorite target, catching six passes for 150 yards.

For Harmon, that was five yards off his career high set last season against Clemson, and it is his ninth career 100-yard receiving game, fourth most in school history behind a trio of former NFL wideouts in Jerricho Cotchery, Torry Holt and Koren Robinson. Harmon needs five more to catch Holt and Robinson for second most 100-yard receiving games at NC State and six more to tie Cothcery.

Harmon’s six receptions give him 114 for his career, moving him past Robinson, long-time NFL veteran Haywood Jeffires and Ray Robinson into 13th all-time at NCSU. Harmon’s 1,791 receiving yards slides past Jeffires, Don Buckey, Jarvis Williams and Jaylen Samuels into 11th at State.

Finley has thrown for 1,056 yards in three games. Only Philip Rivers, star quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers, has ever thrown for more yards in three games to start a season for NC State (1,068 in 2003 and 1,069 in 2000).

Ryan Finley watch

Finley’s 13th career 300-yard passing game moves him past Russell Wilson for second most in school history behind Philip Rivers’ 19. He also became the sixth quarterback in school history to have 40 touchdown passes and needs three more to tie current NFL quarterback Jacoby Brissett for fifth most at NC State.

Finley’s 377 passing yards moved him past another current pro, Mike Glennon, into fourth all-time at NC State with 7,633 career passing yards.

Defense keeps holding points in check

Technically, Marshall scored a season-high 20 points against NC State. However, one of the touchdowns was a special teams score when Marshall picked up a fumble and ran it back 22 yards for a touchdown.

Thus the defense was only responsible for 13 points Saturday, the same it allowed to James Madison in the season-opener. In between, NC State allowed just seven points to Georgia State.

The defense also got into the scoring column thanks to a 52-yard pick six from redshirt junior safety Jarius Morehead, his first touchdown since he was a senior in high school playing in the state playoffs.

Morehead had the first interception of the season for NC State. Later in the contest, sophomore Chris Ingram picked off a pass, his first career INT. Overall, the defense forced three turnovers.

Introducing…

Several true freshmen made the trip with three making their NC State debuts: linebacker C.J. Hart, safety Malik Dunlap and defensive end Derrick Eason. All three played on special teams.

In addition, redshirt sophomore tight end Cary Angeline got his first playing time after having to sit out the first two games following his transfer from USC. Angeline did not catch a pass however.

Onto the ACC

Technically this is, for the moment, NC State’s last non-conference game, although the Pack is seeking to find a potential 13th opponent for later in the season if it does not make the ACC title game.

The Wolfpack opens with Virginia next Saturday at 12:20. The Cavs and Pack have not played each other since Virginia won at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2012, which many attributed to being the beginning of the end for Tom O’Brien’s tenure at NC State.

Spotted at the game

Scouts from the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys were seen at the game.

What the win means

NC State is 3-0 and Marshall is 2-1.

Since Doeren took over in 2013, the Pack is 18-4 in the month of September, 4-2 on the road in out-of-conference contests and 22-5 overall in non-ACC games. The Pack is 14-3 under Doeren when scoring at least 30 points.

NC State is 4-0 all-time against Marshall, and this is the first time the teams met outside of Carter-Finley Stadium.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook