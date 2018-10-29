After giving up a combined 860 passing yards over the past two weeks in back-to-back road losses at Clemson and Syracuse, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doreen and his staff have made the focal point in practice this week — aside from preparing for Saturday’s homecoming game against Florida State — improving the pass defense.

Doeren said during his Monday press conference that some of the struggles can be attributed to playing two potent offenses led by two good quarterbacks in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Syracuse’s Eric Dungey. Doeren then quickly added, “That’s not an excuse.”

“We can’t be 14th [in the ACC] in pass defense, and that’s something we obviously don’t want to see,” Doeren said. “We have a lot of work left to do to improve that, and that’s where the focus is right now.”

Youth may have played a role in the secondary issues against Syracuse. True freshmen Tanner Ingle and Teshaun Smith started at nickel and corner respectively, the latter because junior starter Nick McCloud missed the contest with an undisclosed injury.

However, the bigger issues are improving fundamentals. Doeren noted that the younger corners, which includes first-year starter and sophomore Chris Ingram, can sometimes have good coverage but instead of playing the ball, they will reach out and grab the receiver. The Pack was flagged for five pass interference penalties against Syracuse.

“It’s not an issue, in my opinion, of doing the wrong things,” Doeren said. “We need to do the things we’re doing better. We need to mix things up and give them a little more help and get more pressure. All that ties together.”

Another problem for the Pack was that for the second week in a row, NC State got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter at Clemson and trailing 24-7 after a quarter against the Orange. However, unlike the Clemson contest, NC State battled back and had the ball down 44-41 with a little over three minutes left against Syracuse.

That comeback left Doeren optimistic about his team’s psyche despite being in a two-game losing streak after starting the year 5-0.

“We dug a hole early in the game, and I was proud of how our guys battled and fought ourselves out of it,” Doeren stated. “We had the ball with a chance to win the game and didn’t get it done. I'm proud of the players grit and resolve, and the way they continued to fight and show heart. Because of that I know we can win a lot of football games. That’s the one thing I am proud of our guys about.”

Doeren added that this team has shown leadership in the face of adversity on its two-game road trip.

“The guys are good,” he added. “It’s a great group of guys … They deserve to win because they are such good guys. You love coaching these guys, and they care so much about the school and this football team.”