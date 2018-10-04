NC State head coach Dave Doeren half-joked that trying to emulate Boston College star running back AJ Dillon on the scout team this week was a fruitless exercise.

Doeren doesn’t know if Dillon will play this Saturday — he’s a game-time decision with an ankle injury that he suffered during Eagles’ win over Temple — but he still needs to prepare as if he will play. NC State turned to redshirt freshman quarterback Matt McKay to play the role of Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, but finding a “Dillon type” wasn’t in the cards this week.

Backs like Dillon possess traits hard to emulate. He has rushed 106 times for 652 carries and four touchdowns in five games this season, and has 2,241 career rushing yards and 20 scores in 18 games of action.

“I would expect if Dillon can’t play, to see a rotation of backs,” Doeren said. “You have to prepare for both and that is what you have to do.

“It isn’t like we have a AJ Dillon clone out there on the practice field running the ball against our defense.”

BC turned to junior Ben Glines when Dillon was injured, and he rushed 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 45-35 win over Temple.

“They have different styles, but I thought he really played well,” Doeren said. “He is their best special teams player and he is a try-yard guy with good speed. You can see why he is a good back because he is tough and competitive. He isn’t the same 240-pound body [like Dillon].”

NC State’s defense will have to do certain things well no matter who the running back is.

“We are going to fit in the run game, get off blocks and leverage the ball, tackle,” Doeren said.

• Cary Angeline brings added dimension: NC State hasn’t used the tight end position all that much as a passing game weapon the last few years, thanks to having do-it-all H-back Jaylen Samuels. Tight ends Cole Cook and Dylan Parham each caught one pass a year ago to represent the position.

Angeline the USC transfer used his 6-7, 250-pound frame to catch a 14-yard touchdown against Virginia last Saturday. Doeren referenced a former player at the position as a comparison.

“He is a lot like David J. Grinnage,” Doeren said. “David was a big tight end who caught the ball really well. Cary is a little bit differently built, so he can get in and out of spaces different. The ball catching part is similar to what we had with David.

“His ability to track the ball, that was a great catch for his first career catch. That was pretty special for him to get that one in.”

Grinnage caught 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in 2015, before entering the NFL Draft a year early. He is currently on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars.



• Special teams loom large: It’s no secret that Boston College has struggled on special teams this season.

Three punts have been blocked and returned for touchdowns — two by Holy Cross and one by Wake Forest — and punt returner Michael Walker had a costly fumble against the Demon Deacons. Walker is one of the best return guys in college football though, averaging 13.1 yards on punts and 27.4 yards on kickoff returns.

BC has made just a 26-yard field goal this season, and are 25 of 30 on extra points.

“It’s an area BC has struggled in other than their returner, who is really, really good,” Doeren said.

NC State’s Tyrone Riley blocked a punt last year that the Wolfpack recovered at BC’s 19-yard line. It led to a Kyle Bambard 41-yard field as the half expired, giving the Wolfpack a 10-7 lead. NCSU went on to win 17-14.

“It is an area that we won last year with blocking a punt against them, and that helped us win a game on the road,” Doeren said. “We need to play and I think we’ve kicked the ball well the last two weeks. We still need to cover and tackle better.”