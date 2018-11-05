It’s a short week for NC State. Coming off a 47-28 win Saturday over Florida State, the Pack will host Wake Forest Thursday night for a 7:30 evening kickoff on ESPN.

NCSU has some recent practice pulling off the short week. Last year, NC State defeated Syracuse 33-25 at home Sept. 30 and then five days later knocked off No. 17 Louisville 39-25, also at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Wolfpack sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren liked the formula used a season ago, and he feels that it can work again.

“This plan we have we used last year against Louisville,” Doeren explained. “I thought our guys played really fast in that game. I think the plan we have is really good. Like a prescription you get at the doctor’s office, — when he gives you a pill, you got to take them — the guys have to understand why we’re doing it and then go do it and follow through with it.”

The emphasis when the team met Sunday is that it’s actually the Tuesday of a normal game week. The Pack is crash coursing on Wake Forest, and that became more difficult when news broke Sunday that WFU freshman starting quarterback Sam Hartman is out for the remainder of the season after having a leg injury during the Deacons’ home loss to Syracuse this past Saturday.

Hartman had attempted 291 of Wake’s 316 passes this year. He was completing 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and he was the Deacons’ third-leading rusher at 275 yards and two TDs.

Replacing him will likely be sophomore Jamie Newman, who is 7-of-15 passing this year for 75 yards with an interception. The Deacs could also turn to junior Kendall Hinton, who appeared to be groomed to take over for departed senior John Wolford, but lost the job to Hartman in the preseason and has actually played some at receiver (three receptions for 23 yards on the year).

NC State offered Newman and Hinton after seeing them in a summer camp. The Pack also played against Hinton in 2015 when Wolford was battling an injury. Hinton completed 12 of 24 passes for 107 yards, and ran 13 times for 75 yards and two scores, in that 35-17 Wolfpack win in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Doeren noted that the Deacons run a unique version of the run-pass option (RPO) offense, and that will not change Thursday despite a new look at quarterback.

“A lot of the plays, even with [Hartman], are designed quarterback runs if they can’t throw the screen or throw the slant or whatever they have,” Doeren said. “Every one of their runs has an RPO. Does it turn into QB runs with those? Maybe, maybe not. Their two tailbacks are really good.

"It’s a short week. It’d be hard for them to change too much. I think they’re going to do what they do, and if they change up we’ll have to adjust.”

Doeren added that in a short week game being true to your identity matters.

“The way we look at this game is we need to go be us,” Doeren said. “We need to play the way we played Saturday. We played fast. We were aggressive. Our guys didn’t beat themselves. We didn’t have a lot of penalties. We just played good, fundamental, tough football. … If you can play like that, you have a chance to be a really good football team.”

The Pack may also have some added motivation. Last season's 30-24 loss in Winston-Salem was a heartbreaker for NC State. Doeren was asked if needed to remind the team of that contest.

"Probably not, but I will," he answered.

You can listen to Doeren's full press conference Monday below.