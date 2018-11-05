NC State prepares for short week
It’s a short week for NC State. Coming off a 47-28 win Saturday over Florida State, the Pack will host Wake Forest Thursday night for a 7:30 evening kickoff on ESPN.
NCSU has some recent practice pulling off the short week. Last year, NC State defeated Syracuse 33-25 at home Sept. 30 and then five days later knocked off No. 17 Louisville 39-25, also at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Wolfpack sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren liked the formula used a season ago, and he feels that it can work again.
“This plan we have we used last year against Louisville,” Doeren explained. “I thought our guys played really fast in that game. I think the plan we have is really good. Like a prescription you get at the doctor’s office, — when he gives you a pill, you got to take them — the guys have to understand why we’re doing it and then go do it and follow through with it.”
The emphasis when the team met Sunday is that it’s actually the Tuesday of a normal game week. The Pack is crash coursing on Wake Forest, and that became more difficult when news broke Sunday that WFU freshman starting quarterback Sam Hartman is out for the remainder of the season after having a leg injury during the Deacons’ home loss to Syracuse this past Saturday.
Hartman had attempted 291 of Wake’s 316 passes this year. He was completing 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and he was the Deacons’ third-leading rusher at 275 yards and two TDs.
Replacing him will likely be sophomore Jamie Newman, who is 7-of-15 passing this year for 75 yards with an interception. The Deacs could also turn to junior Kendall Hinton, who appeared to be groomed to take over for departed senior John Wolford, but lost the job to Hartman in the preseason and has actually played some at receiver (three receptions for 23 yards on the year).
NC State offered Newman and Hinton after seeing them in a summer camp. The Pack also played against Hinton in 2015 when Wolford was battling an injury. Hinton completed 12 of 24 passes for 107 yards, and ran 13 times for 75 yards and two scores, in that 35-17 Wolfpack win in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Doeren noted that the Deacons run a unique version of the run-pass option (RPO) offense, and that will not change Thursday despite a new look at quarterback.
“A lot of the plays, even with [Hartman], are designed quarterback runs if they can’t throw the screen or throw the slant or whatever they have,” Doeren said. “Every one of their runs has an RPO. Does it turn into QB runs with those? Maybe, maybe not. Their two tailbacks are really good.
"It’s a short week. It’d be hard for them to change too much. I think they’re going to do what they do, and if they change up we’ll have to adjust.”
Doeren added that in a short week game being true to your identity matters.
“The way we look at this game is we need to go be us,” Doeren said. “We need to play the way we played Saturday. We played fast. We were aggressive. Our guys didn’t beat themselves. We didn’t have a lot of penalties. We just played good, fundamental, tough football. … If you can play like that, you have a chance to be a really good football team.”
The Pack may also have some added motivation. Last season's 30-24 loss in Winston-Salem was a heartbreaker for NC State. Doeren was asked if needed to remind the team of that contest.
"Probably not, but I will," he answered.
You can listen to Doeren's full press conference Monday below.
Other Tidbits
• The Pack has a lot going on at the stadium Thursday. It will be Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day, the latter remaining the case despite adding a home game against East Carolina Dec. 1. Doeren noted families had already made travel arrangements to come to the WFU contest for the senior day festivities.
NC State will also honor the jersey of Denver Broncos rookie pass rusher and Wolfpack alum Bradley Chubb, who already has eight sacks in his rookie year. Chubb’s name will be part of a new patch on future No. 9s, sharing the honor with former Pack defensive end Mario Williams.
Doeren is excited to not only have Chubb but other former Pack players in the NFL visiting this year.
“Last weekend B.J. [Hill] was here,” Doeren said. “Nyheim [Hines] came back in his bye week. Jacoby Brissett was here earlier. To me it’s just a tribute to the experience they had when they were here. For them to take their one week off out of their 16-game season to come here and hang out says a lot just about the quality of experience that they had, the way that they feel about their alma mater, the way they feel about the coaches that coached them and the players that they played with.
“B.J. Hill was hanging out in our hotel Friday night and wanted to eat breakfast with them Saturday morning. It says a lot about the culture here and the way these guys are.”
• Doeren said that he is hopeful that senior Eurndraus Bryant and redshirt sophomore Shug Frazier will be back at nose tackle after missing the Florida State game. Senior end Darian Roseboro slid inside to handle the spot in their absence and was noted by Doeren as one of the players of the game.
• Fifth-year senior defensive end Deonte Holden received good news last week when the NCAA awarded him a sixth year of eligibility. Doeren stated Holden is a good example of perseverance.
“There were times when the doctor told him, ‘We don’t know if you should keep doing this,’ and he said, ‘I don’t quit anything,’" Doeren recalled. "He’s really, really hard-headed in a good way. He won’t quit. Even when his foot was bad, he was getting [negative] information where this could end up. He just said, ‘It’ll work out.’
“To his credit, he has come a long way, physically a long way. He’s done a great job academically here. You’ve already seen that he has the bigger picture in mind. Really neat deal for him to be able to play like this and then be able to get a sixth year for him because he missed three years of football with the injury.”
Holden made his first career start Saturday and for the season has 12 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries. He is tied for second on the squad in tackles for loss and pressures.
