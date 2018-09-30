TheWolfpacker.com

Postgame reflections
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpacker discuss NC State's 35-21 win over visiting Virginia on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Click below to watch the video:
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook