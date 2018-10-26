Prescod did not think much of it. He had forgotten all about it by the time he left the locker room following the game. Unbeknownst to him, Raleigh News and Observer photographer Ethan Hyman, who has a knack for capturing memorable moments, witnessed it all and took a quick shot of Prescod’s act of good deed. Hyman immediately posted the moment for all to see .

Beth Hadley, a fourth-grade teacher in Greenville, S.C., was one of those trying to get on the field, but she was caught off guard over how steep the drop was from the wall to the surface. That’s when Prescod first noticed Hadley.

With the contest over, Prescod knew that it was moment of dejection for Wolfpack nation. Still, he felt it was important to go acknowledge the NC State fans that had stayed the whole game and show his appreciation. During the course of exchanging fives with some of then, he noticed a spectator trying to take advantage of Clemson allowing its fans to go onto the field after the contest.

Not all the headlines from Saturday’s 41-7 loss at Clemson were bad. Fifth-year senior Wolfpack offensive lineman Terronne Prescod’s act of kindness following the game was universally applauded.

One of those moments - @PackFootball 's @nfl_70 takes the time to help a Clemson fan take the field after the game. pic.twitter.com/QYt26ppohN

“As soon as I got on the bus, I saw it on Twitter and it said, ‘One of those moments,’” Prescod remembered. “I saw the picture and next thing you know it started blowing up.”



Prescod and Hadley were interviewed for a story in the Greenville News. Hyman’s initial tweet was retweeted 488 times and liked 2,254. Prescod admitted that he continued to hear about it midweek.

Adding to the story is that Prescod twice had to be helped off the field during the Clemson game holding his back.

“It was second nature to just help her out,” Prescod said. “I didn’t think about the injury at all.”

Prescod played 41 snaps against Clemson. When looking back on his day job performance, Prescod saw mixed results from the offensive line against the Tigers’ vaunted defensive front.

“I felt like we held up kind of well,” Prescod said. “I feel like the moment was a little too big and everything was very fast, but I felt like we held up and I feel like once we got into a rhythm we got better.”

Being a senior, Prescod knows how to move on from such a defeat, especially with so much of the season ahead of the Pack. NC State still has at least six games left.

Up next is a Syracuse defense that has 21 sacks.

“They go about it just being aggressive and coming off the ball, especially with the edge rushers,” Prescod noted.

The game will be played in the Carrier Dome, which Prescod noted can be hot and sticky even though it will probably be chilly outside. He said that the offensive line has to be locked in with the crowd noise, and the Pack must execute for two purposes — scoring points and keeping Syracuse’s fast-tempo offense on the sideline.

“I feel like the biggest thing is for us to stay on the field as long as we can so we can slow down the fast-paced offense,” Prescod noted.